Births 12/26/19

Daughter to Dan and Chris Buerck of Clarksville, Tennessee, 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Name, Amelia Day. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Buerck is the former Chris Harris and is executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters on Clarksville. Buerck is the son of Randy and Susan Buerck of Cape Girardeau. He is engineering leader at Logan Aluminum.
Daughter to Jason and Brittney Hammontree of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Name, Adalyn Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Hammontree is the daughter of Twona Hudson of Randles and Jimmie Hudson Jr., of Advance. She works for Bell City (Missouri) Head Start. Hammontree is the son of Debi Hammontree and Billy Hammontree of Advance. He is employed by Robinson Construction.
Son to Brandon and Denae Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Name, Colt Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Deb Reddick and Rob Reddick of Scott City. Phillips is the son of Rudy Phillips and Jennifer Vogel of Oran. Mr. and Mrs. Phillips are both employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
Daughter to Eric and Brittany Dunn of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Name, Evie Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dunn is the daughter of Marty Godwin and Sherry Godwin of Vanduser, Missouri. She is employed by Missouri Delta Medical Center. Dunn is the son of JoAnn Dunn of Princeton, Illinois. He works for the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Nathan and Caitlin Sparkman of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Name, Hadley Rena. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sparkman is the daughter of Karen and David Voshage of Jackson, and Neal Day of Cape Girardeau. She is a social worker with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. Sparkman is the son of Alethea Sparkman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Terry Sparkman of Dexter, Missouri. He is district manager for Dexter BBQ Corp.
