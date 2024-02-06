Births 12/26/19

Phillips

Son to Brandon and Denae Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Name, Colt Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Deb Reddick and Rob Reddick of Scott City. Phillips is the son of Rudy Phillips and Jennifer Vogel of Oran. Mr. and Mrs. Phillips are both employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Dunn

Daughter to Eric and Brittany Dunn of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Name, Evie Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Dunn is the daughter of Marty Godwin and Sherry Godwin of Vanduser, Missouri. She is employed by Missouri Delta Medical Center. Dunn is the son of JoAnn Dunn of Princeton, Illinois. He works for the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Sparkman

Daughter to Nathan and Caitlin Sparkman of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Name, Hadley Rena. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sparkman is the daughter of Karen and David Voshage of Jackson, and Neal Day of Cape Girardeau. She is a social worker with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. Sparkman is the son of Alethea Sparkman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Terry Sparkman of Dexter, Missouri. He is district manager for Dexter BBQ Corp.