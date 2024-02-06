Births 12/25/22

Son to Deandre Bernard Foster Jr. and Katana Mischelle Alcorn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Ryder Romonte Legend. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Alcorn is the daughter of Byron and Donna Alcorn of Greenville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner with Progressive Pain Management. Foster is a shipper/packager with Schaefer Electrical Enclosures.
Daughter to Dylan Michael Pierce-Thiele and Aspen Lynn Clifton of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Name, Alyvia Blu. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Clifton is the daughter of Meyeretta Clifton of Cape Girardeau and Jayme Clifton of Oran. Pierce-Thiele is the son of Michelle Thiele of Cape Girardeau and Chad Pierce of Jackson. He works at Manac.
Daughter to Christopher Leon and Sheniqua Lashay Sparks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Name, Jordyn Denise. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Sparks is the former Sheniqua Craig, daughter of Caren Lewis of Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Anthony Craig of Atlanta, Georgia. She is a caregiver with Covenant Care, LLC. Sparks is the son of Malissa Thompson and Fredrick Sparks of Cape Girardeau. He is the kitchen manager at Texas Roadhouse.
Son to Xominique Y. and Chyna M. Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Name, Hezekiah Thomas. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the former Chyna Steele. She is a stay-at-home mom. Davis is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.