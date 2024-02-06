Births 12/25/22

Boyd-Alcorn

Son to Deandre Bernard Foster Jr. and Katana Mischelle Alcorn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Ryder Romonte Legend. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Alcorn is the daughter of Byron and Donna Alcorn of Greenville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner with Progressive Pain Management. Foster is a shipper/packager with Schaefer Electrical Enclosures.

Pierce-Thiele

Daughter to Dylan Michael Pierce-Thiele and Aspen Lynn Clifton of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:56 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Name, Alyvia Blu. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Clifton is the daughter of Meyeretta Clifton of Cape Girardeau and Jayme Clifton of Oran. Pierce-Thiele is the son of Michelle Thiele of Cape Girardeau and Chad Pierce of Jackson. He works at Manac.