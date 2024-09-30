Births 12/24/23

VanGennip

Daughter to Darren Joseph and Andrea Marie VanGennip of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Name, Levee Wilhelmina. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Andrea Hustedde, daughter of Tom Hustedde and Jan Hustedde of Breese, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare System. VanGennip is the son of the late Steve and Mary VanGennip of Leopold, Missouri. He is owner and scout at VanGennip Crop Consulting.

Thompson

Daughter to Keith Wyatt Thompson and Natalie Kristine Summers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Name, Dotty Sue. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Summers is the former Natalie Carpentier, daughter of Kathy Niswonger and Eddie Pinkerton of Jackson. She works for Defender Housekeeping. Thompson is the son of Jessica Moses and Bill Johns of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Defender Maintenance.

Frederking

Daughter to William Ray and Korrine Nicole Frederking of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:07 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Name, GraceLynn Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Frederking is the former Korrine Robinson, daughter of Diana Riddle and Terry Riddle of Mounds. She is a stay-at-home parent. Frederking is the son of Tammy Frederking and Brian Frederking of Percy, Illinois. He is a wrecker driver.

Freeman

Son to Jordan Lynn and Hope Nicole Freeman of Gipsy, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Name, Stetson Ezra Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Freeman is the former Hope Tucker, daughter of Randy and Melissa Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Freeman is the son of Billy Freeman of Advance, Missouri, and Angela Freeman. Hope and Jordan Freeman both work for Freeman's Heating & Air LLC.

McQueen

Daughter to Jonathan C. and Ahed McQueen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Name, Nablis Zara. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. McQueen is the former Ahed Sartawi, daughter of Sana Khalil of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System and Natural Benefits. McQueen is the son of John McQueen of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Betty Maraj of Woodbridge, Virginia. He is employed by Woodgrain.

Scherer

Daughter to Joey Thefil Scherer and Cassidy Mae Spane of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Name, Brynleigh Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Spane is the daughter of Ben Spane of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jaime Berger of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Manpower at Procter & Gamble in payroll. Scherer is the son of Alisha Strop and Chuck Strop of Oran. He is a forklift operator at Verdesian.

Proctor

Son to Matthew Garrett and Emily Elizabeth Proctor of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Name, Beau Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Proctor is the former Emily Giesler, daughter of Sharon Giesler and Daniel Giesler of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a customer service representative with Farm Credit. Proctor is the son of Sterling Proctor and Susie Proctor of Benton. He is owner/operator of Scottco Freight Co.