Births 12/24/23

Daughter to Darren Joseph and Andrea Marie VanGennip of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Name, Levee Wilhelmina. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Andrea Hustedde, daughter of Tom Hustedde and Jan Hustedde of Breese, Illinois. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare System. VanGennip is the son of the late Steve and Mary VanGennip of Leopold, Missouri. He is owner and scout at VanGennip Crop Consulting.
Daughter to Keith Wyatt Thompson and Natalie Kristine Summers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Name, Dotty Sue. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Summers is the former Natalie Carpentier, daughter of Kathy Niswonger and Eddie Pinkerton of Jackson. She works for Defender Housekeeping. Thompson is the son of Jessica Moses and Bill Johns of Oak Ridge. He is employed by Defender Maintenance.
Daughter to William Ray and Korrine Nicole Frederking of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:07 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Name, GraceLynn Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Frederking is the former Korrine Robinson, daughter of Diana Riddle and Terry Riddle of Mounds. She is a stay-at-home parent. Frederking is the son of Tammy Frederking and Brian Frederking of Percy, Illinois. He is a wrecker driver.
Son to Jordan Lynn and Hope Nicole Freeman of Gipsy, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Name, Stetson Ezra Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Freeman is the former Hope Tucker, daughter of Randy and Melissa Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Freeman is the son of Billy Freeman of Advance, Missouri, and Angela Freeman. Hope and Jordan Freeman both work for Freeman's Heating & Air LLC.
Daughter to Jonathan C. and Ahed McQueen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Name, Nablis Zara. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. McQueen is the former Ahed Sartawi, daughter of Sana Khalil of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare System and Natural Benefits. McQueen is the son of John McQueen of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Betty Maraj of Woodbridge, Virginia. He is employed by Woodgrain.
Daughter to Joey Thefil Scherer and Cassidy Mae Spane of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Name, Brynleigh Louise. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Spane is the daughter of Ben Spane of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jaime Berger of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Manpower at Procter & Gamble in payroll. Scherer is the son of Alisha Strop and Chuck Strop of Oran. He is a forklift operator at Verdesian.
Son to Matthew Garrett and Emily Elizabeth Proctor of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Name, Beau Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Proctor is the former Emily Giesler, daughter of Sharon Giesler and Daniel Giesler of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a customer service representative with Farm Credit. Proctor is the son of Sterling Proctor and Susie Proctor of Benton. He is owner/operator of Scottco Freight Co.
Daughter to John Aaron and Monica Radu of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Name, Taylee Kaymarie. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Radu is the former Monica Bixby, daughter of Joe Bixby and Debra Bixby of Geneva, Nebraska. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Radu is the son of Robbie Crush and Nikki Crush of Roanoke, Virginia. He works for Schnucks.
Daughter to Samuel Robert and Bethany Ranae Bennett of Cobden, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Name, Rose Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bennett is the former Bethany Smithey, daughter of Gayla Smithey and Robert Smithey of Jonesboro, Illinois. Bennett is the son of Ed Bennett and Stacy Bennett of Cobden.
Son to Wesley Daz Monte Patterson and Jameshia Emma-Lee Hamilton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Name, Semaj River. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Hamilton is the daughter of Salena and James Hamilton of Cape Girardeau. Patterson is the son of Vinna Anderson of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Danny Whitney of Chicago. He is a truck driver with DHL.
Son to Payton Slade Walker and Taylor Ann Kiefer of Campbell, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:13 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Name, Naylon Finn. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Kiefer is the daughter of Craig Kiefer and Katie Kiefer of Cape Girardeau. She is self-employed. Walker is the son of James Brian Walker and Linda Rena Edwards of Campbell. He works for Liberty Utilities.
Son to Nicholas John and Grace Anne Shaw of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Name, Bennett John. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Shaw is the former Grace Seabaugh, daughter of Michael Seabaugh of Mayesville, Missouri. She is employed by Great Oak Counseling. Shaw is the son of Jeffery Shaw and Leah Shaw of Jackson. His is employed by Pipefitters Union 562.
Son to Josh Thomas Carroll and Taylor Elizabeth Hanna of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:04 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Name, Colson Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Hanna is the daughter of Liz and Kent Hanna of Chaffee. She works for Little Big Kids. Carroll is the son of Vicki and Rod Carroll of Scott City. He is self-employed.
Son to Andrew Douglas and Montanna Rae Hileman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Name, Brooks Andrew. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hileman is the former Montanna Ford, daughter of Dwight Ford and Kathy Ford of Advance, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Hileman is the son of Douglas Hileman and Elizabeth Hileman of Cape Girardeau. He is a nurse.
Son to Albert Jesse and Kristen Michelle Horn of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Name, Augustus George. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Horn is the former Kristen Vetter, daughter of Chris and Cheryl Vetter of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Horn is the son of Thomas and Diane Horn Sr., of Whitewater. He teaches at Delta High School.
