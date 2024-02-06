Births 12/23/20

Hardin

Son to Justin Dwayne Hardin and Blythe Breann Berry of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Wyatt Blake. Weight, 5 pounds 7 ounces. First child. Berry is the daughter of Kim Berry of Sikeston and the late Michael Berry Jr. She is employed by White & Associates. Hardin is the son of Rhonda Hardin and Phillip Hardin of Sikeston. He works for Illing Co.

Adams

Daughter to Brianna Davea Louise Adams of Morehouse, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Name, Terralynn Amslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Adams is the daughter of Adam and Beth Gagne of Morehouse and Brian and Kate Adams of Sikeston, Missouri.

McKinnis

Son to Lucas Keith and Carly Simone McKinnis of Alto Pass, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Name, Alexander Ryan. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. McKinnis is the former Carly Schuffler, daughter of Cheris Schuffler of Old Mill Creek, Illinois, and William P. O'Keefe Jr., of Chicago. She is a news anchor with KFVS-TV. McKinnis is the son of Vicki McKinnnis and Steve McKinnis of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is a geographic information systems analyst for Vertical Geo.

Ritter

Son to Bryce and Nicole Ritter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Name, Kolten Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ritter is the daughter of Darren and Leigh Ann Steele of Jackson. She is a branch manager at Alliance Bank. Ritter is the son of Walt and Sheri Bates of St. Charles, Missouri, and Freddie and Michelle Ritter of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a salesman at Chris Auffenberg Kia.

Hawthorne

Son to Terrance Hawthorne and Alexandra Banks of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:24 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Name, Terrion Deshawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child.