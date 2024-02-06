Births 12/23/20

Son to Justin Dwayne Hardin and Blythe Breann Berry of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Wyatt Blake. Weight, 5 pounds 7 ounces. First child. Berry is the daughter of Kim Berry of Sikeston and the late Michael Berry Jr. She is employed by White & Associates. Hardin is the son of Rhonda Hardin and Phillip Hardin of Sikeston. He works for Illing Co.
Daughter to Brianna Davea Louise Adams of Morehouse, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Name, Terralynn Amslie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Adams is the daughter of Adam and Beth Gagne of Morehouse and Brian and Kate Adams of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Lucas Keith and Carly Simone McKinnis of Alto Pass, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Name, Alexander Ryan. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. McKinnis is the former Carly Schuffler, daughter of Cheris Schuffler of Old Mill Creek, Illinois, and William P. O'Keefe Jr., of Chicago. She is a news anchor with KFVS-TV. McKinnis is the son of Vicki McKinnnis and Steve McKinnis of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is a geographic information systems analyst for Vertical Geo.
Son to Bryce and Nicole Ritter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Name, Kolten Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Ritter is the daughter of Darren and Leigh Ann Steele of Jackson. She is a branch manager at Alliance Bank. Ritter is the son of Walt and Sheri Bates of St. Charles, Missouri, and Freddie and Michelle Ritter of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He is a salesman at Chris Auffenberg Kia.
Son to Terrance Hawthorne and Alexandra Banks of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:24 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Name, Terrion Deshawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Michael Wicklund and Kelly Kelm of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:39 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Name, Demi Kay. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Kelm is the daughter of Billy and Rachel Kelm of Poplar Bluff and Randy and Leigh Kirn of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Westrock Orthodontics. Wicklund is the son of Mike and Sheryl Wicklund of Doniphan, Missouri. He works for Missouri Forge Inc.
Daughter to Jeremy and Stephanie Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Name, Sadie Lexa. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Wesbrook is the daughter of Dennis and Pam Horrell of Glennon, Missouri. She is a court reporter. Westbrook is the son of Kenneth and Mary Gayle Westbrook of Advance. He is a farmer.
Son to Tyler Sander and Emily Kirkpatrick of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Name, Gabriel Shawn. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Kirkpatrick is the daughter of Peter and Lisa Rhodes of Marble Hill and the late Jeffery Roberts of O'Fallon, Missouri. Sander is the son of Cheryl Rogers of Lowndes, Missouri, and the late Randy Sander of Marquand, Missouri.
Daughter to Daniel Beasley and Rachel Merryman of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:39 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Marlee Layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Merryman is the daughter of Renee Renshaw of Thebes, Illinois, and the late Jerry Merryman of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works for WPS Health Solutions. Beasley is the son of Charlotte Beasley of Cape Girardeau and the late Babe Beasley of Olive Branch. He is employed by Waste Connections.
Daughter to Travis and Brittany Benfield of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Emmy Jo Pauline. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Benfield is the daughter of Nick and Pam Bollinger of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is office manager at McCormick Insurance. Benfield is the son of Ed and Gaylene Benfield of Glen Allen. He is a painter with Jerry Hotop Painting.
