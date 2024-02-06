All sections
RecordsDecember 23, 2019
Births 12/23/19
Daughter to Jonathan Ross Ayers and Tabitha Lynn Speakman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, A'Millia Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Speakman is the daughter of Jeannette Velasquez of Cape Girardeau and Sean Speakman of Jonesboro, Arkansas. She works at Amerimart. Ayers is the son of Thrisa Ayers and John Ayers of Cape Girardeau...
Daughter to Jerry Wade Yamnitz and Michele Lyn Cotner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Name, Lynlee Michele. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Cotner is the daughter of David Cotner and Martha Cotner of Jackson. Yamnitz is the son of Jerry Yamnitz of Perryville, Missouri, and Gayla Davis of Patton, Missouri. Cotner and Yamnitz are self-employed.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

