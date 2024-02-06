Births 12/23/19

Yamnitz

Daughter to Jerry Wade Yamnitz and Michele Lyn Cotner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Name, Lynlee Michele. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Cotner is the daughter of David Cotner and Martha Cotner of Jackson. Yamnitz is the son of Jerry Yamnitz of Perryville, Missouri, and Gayla Davis of Patton, Missouri. Cotner and Yamnitz are self-employed.