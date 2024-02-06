Births 12/22/22

Son to Seth Kristopher and Allison Brooke Metje of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Name, Benjamin Todd. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Metje is the former Allison Harper, daughter of Andrea McWilliams of Desloge, Missouri, and Brian Harper of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner with the trauma team at Saint Francis Medical Center. Metje is the son of Kirk Metje and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau. He is president of The Gloss Boss LLC.
Daughter to Zerriah CheyEne Horton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Name, Za'Nari Skye. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Horton is the daughter of Canzada West of Sikeston and Larry Horton of Cape Girardeau. She works at Sikeston Convalescent Center.
Son to Mack Jamieson and Brittany Danielle Spencer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Name, Gideon Beric Waiburn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Spencer is the daughter of Crystal Brown of Dexter, Missouri, and James Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jamieson is the son of Diane and Jeremiah Jamieson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by A Different Drummer Tattoo.
Son to Madison Claire Harper of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Name, Hayden Todd. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Harper is the daughter of Gary and Alicia Harper of East Prairie, Missouri, and Billy and Kelly Dorris of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Ryan John and Jenna Michelle Grigaitis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Name, Madison Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Grigaitis is the former Jenna Robinson, daughter of Dale and Sherri Robinson of Jackson. Grigaitis is the son of Sarah Grigaitis of Cape Girardeau and Lonnie Grigaitis of Omaha, Nebraska. Ryan and Jenna Grigaitis are both employed by Arnold Insurance.
Son to James Eli and Ellie Grace Whitten of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Name, Daniel Lyman. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Whitten is the former Ellie McReynolds, daughter of Mike McReynolds and Cindie McReynolds of Sikeston. She is office manager at MikeRentals Inc. Whitten is the son of Jason Whitten and Alexie Whitten of Sikeston. He is a self-employed farmer.
Son to Dalton DeWayne Coots and Abigail Marie Faire of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:44 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Name, Finn DeWayne. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Faire is the daughter of Kathy Faire of Benton, Missouri, and Roger Faire of Evansville, Indiana. She is employed by Electronic Billing Services. Coots is the son of Melissa Coots and Keith Coots of Bertrand.
Son to Eric Robert and Lynda Marie Moseman of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Name, Tilden Robert. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Moseman is the former Lynda Jones, daughter of Debbie Kelley of Sedgewickville. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Moseman is the son of Rob and Ann Moseman of Oakland, Nebraska. He is employed by Holcim.