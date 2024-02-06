Births 12/22/22

Metje

Son to Seth Kristopher and Allison Brooke Metje of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Name, Benjamin Todd. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Metje is the former Allison Harper, daughter of Andrea McWilliams of Desloge, Missouri, and Brian Harper of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner with the trauma team at Saint Francis Medical Center. Metje is the son of Kirk Metje and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau. He is president of The Gloss Boss LLC.

Horton

Daughter to Zerriah CheyEne Horton of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Name, Za'Nari Skye. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Horton is the daughter of Canzada West of Sikeston and Larry Horton of Cape Girardeau. She works at Sikeston Convalescent Center.

Jamieson

Son to Mack Jamieson and Brittany Danielle Spencer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Name, Gideon Beric Waiburn. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Spencer is the daughter of Crystal Brown of Dexter, Missouri, and James Jones of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Jamieson is the son of Diane and Jeremiah Jamieson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by A Different Drummer Tattoo.

Harper

Son to Madison Claire Harper of New Madrid, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Name, Hayden Todd. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Harper is the daughter of Gary and Alicia Harper of East Prairie, Missouri, and Billy and Kelly Dorris of Sikeston, Missouri.