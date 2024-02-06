Births 12/22/19

Daughter to Scott Butler and Misty Pifer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Name, Emma Renea. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Pifer is a student. Butler is a diesel mechanic for Genesis.
Son to Jabrell Edward and Roni Jahna Kuykendoll of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Name, Jakai Devante. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Kuykendoll is this the former Roni Jackson, daughter of Anitra Jeter of Mounds/Cairo, Illinois, and Ronnie Jackson Sr., of Cairo. Kuykendoll is the son of Jennifer Kuykendoll of Cape Girardeau and Mark Bryant of Virginia. Mr. and Mrs. Kuykendoll are both students.
Son to Jonathan Joseph and Misti Dawn Hays of Morehouse, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Name, Nathaniel James David. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Hays is the former Misti Lenderman, daughter of Larry Lenderman and Geneva Lenderman of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for Kimco Cleaning Services. Hays is the son of Ethyl Hays of Morehouse. He is employed by AT&T.
