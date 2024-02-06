Births 12/22/17

Daughter to Peyton Walker Beasley and Erica Kathleen Hendrix of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Mila Colette. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Hendrix is the daughter of Lisa Mayberry of Jackson and Rick Hendrix of Cape Girardeau. She is marketing coordinator for Vintage Software. Beasley is the son of Donny Beasley of Cape Girardeau and Shelly Pierce of Hot Springs, Arkansas. He works in sales at Tri-State Water Power and Air.
Twin daughters to Joe H. and Codi Marie Wissman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Cynthia Louise was born at 8:09 p.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Jolene Marie was born at 8:10 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second and third children, first and second daughters. Mrs. Wissman is the former Codi Odle. Joe Wissman is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Zachary Lynn Walker Carlyle and Julie Ann Holder of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Name, Brady Eric. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Holder is the daughter of Terry and Sandy Holder of Scott City. She is employed by Southeast Hospital as a graduated nurse. Carlyle is the son of Rodney and Carla Carlyle of Scott City and Lanette and Kurt Logsden of Maryland. He is a factory worker at Tetra Pak.
Son to Korey Wayne and Katie Lee Chapman of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Kaynen Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Chapman is the former Katie Acup, daughter of Stanley and Deborah Acup of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a deputy juvenile officer with the 33rd Judicial Circuit Court Juvenile Office. Chapman is the son of Kenneth and Paula Chapman of Cape Girardeau. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Timothy Wayne Lytle and Carrie Nicole Louise Mott of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Conner Sebastian Reed. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mott is the daughter of Steve and Anita Mott of Scott City. She works at Community Caring Council. Lytle is the son of Gary Lytle and Anita Lytle of McLeansboro, Illinois. He is employed by Schaefer's Electric.
Son to Shonzae Lamar and Destiny Dawn Bellamy of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Shonzae Lamar. Weight, 6 pounds, 1/2 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bellamy is the former Destiny Headrick, daughter of Marsha Ann Brown of Cape Girardeau. Bellamy is the son of Ramona Victoria Coats of Cape Girardeau. He works for Moore Mechanicals Construction.
Daughter to Brian and Amanda Moore of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Lily. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Rhodes is the son of Mary and Larry Rhodes of New Wells.
Son to Warren "Brent" Martin and Elizabeth Grace Earl of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Eli Brock. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Earl is the daughter of David Earl and Margie Earl of Rolla, Missouri. She works at Mondi. Martin is the son of Walter Martin and Jannett Martin of Munford, Tennessee. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Bryce Austen and Michaela Leigh Greer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:22 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Name, Austen Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Greer is the former Michaela Thompson, daughter of Nancy and Tim Thompson of Jackson. She is a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home. Greer is the son of Crystal and John Wekenborg of Cape Girardeau. He is a certified nursing assistant at the Lutheran Home.
Daughter to Alex Wayne and Ariana Rae Voorhes of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. Name, Kimberlyn Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Voorhes is the former Ariana McClellan, daughter of Douglas and Tammy McClellan of Mattoon, Illinois. Voorhes is the son of Wayne and Jennifer Voorhes of Cape Girardeau. He is a technician with Tag Truck Center.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.