Births 12/22/17

Beasley

Daughter to Peyton Walker Beasley and Erica Kathleen Hendrix of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Mila Colette. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Hendrix is the daughter of Lisa Mayberry of Jackson and Rick Hendrix of Cape Girardeau. She is marketing coordinator for Vintage Software. Beasley is the son of Donny Beasley of Cape Girardeau and Shelly Pierce of Hot Springs, Arkansas. He works in sales at Tri-State Water Power and Air.

Wissman

Twin daughters to Joe H. and Codi Marie Wissman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Cynthia Louise was born at 8:09 p.m., and weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Jolene Marie was born at 8:10 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Second and third children, first and second daughters. Mrs. Wissman is the former Codi Odle. Joe Wissman is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Carlyle

Son to Zachary Lynn Walker Carlyle and Julie Ann Holder of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. Name, Brady Eric. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Holder is the daughter of Terry and Sandy Holder of Scott City. She is employed by Southeast Hospital as a graduated nurse. Carlyle is the son of Rodney and Carla Carlyle of Scott City and Lanette and Kurt Logsden of Maryland. He is a factory worker at Tetra Pak.

Chapman

Son to Korey Wayne and Katie Lee Chapman of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Kaynen Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Chapman is the former Katie Acup, daughter of Stanley and Deborah Acup of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a deputy juvenile officer with the 33rd Judicial Circuit Court Juvenile Office. Chapman is the son of Kenneth and Paula Chapman of Cape Girardeau. He is a technician at Procter & Gamble.

Lytle

Son to Timothy Wayne Lytle and Carrie Nicole Louise Mott of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Name, Conner Sebastian Reed. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mott is the daughter of Steve and Anita Mott of Scott City. She works at Community Caring Council. Lytle is the son of Gary Lytle and Anita Lytle of McLeansboro, Illinois. He is employed by Schaefer's Electric.