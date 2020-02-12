Births 12/2/20

Son to Dahlia Sebastian of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Name, Psalm Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Ms. Sebastian is the daughter of Mary Sebastian of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Ronnie and Danielle Woodfin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Name, Brody Robert. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Woodfin is the daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Woodfin is the son of Rodney and Sandy Woodfin of Marble Hill. He works for B&B Timber Co.
Son to Clint and Tiffany Lampley of Grovetown, Georgia, Southeast Hospital, 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Name, Luther Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lampley is the daughter of Kenneth Dowdy and Sandra Wood, both of Olmsted, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Lampley is the son of Larry Lampley of Whittington, Illinois, and Tonya Beggs of Marion, Illinois. He is an engineer with John Deere.
Son to Tyler Harris and Destiny Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Name, River James. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces.
Son to Ethan and Morgan Siemer of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Name, Matthew Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Siemer is the daughter of Bill and Angel Newell of Friedheim. She is a nurse practitioner at Southeast Hospital. Siemer is the son of Tony and Joyce Siemer of Friedheim. He is a mechanic with Mike Light Cement Finishing.
Daughter to Jayme Clifton and Jenny Eaves of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Name, Penelope Jayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 8.4 ounces. First child. Ms. Eaves is the daughter of Jennifer Herrek of Scott City. Clifton is the son of Michael Clifton Sr. of Perryville, Missouri. The couple works for Manac Trailers.
Son to Chance and Emily Lantz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Name, Hayes Leon. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first son. Mrs. Lantz is the daughter of Andrea and David Strop of Cape Girardeau. Lantz is the son of Vicki and Todd Lantz of Cape Girardeau. The couple is owner of Lantz Exotics and Animal Rentals LLC.
Daughter to Casey and Courtney Bowers of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov, 26, 2020. Name, Raelynn Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bowers is the daughter of Kim Toler of Murphysboro, Illinois, and Ronald Cast of Anna, Illinois. She works at Havco Wood Products. Bowers is the son of Kathy and Patrick Nenninger of Advance. He works for Greenway Implement (John Deere).
