Births 12/2/20

Sebastian

Son to Dahlia Sebastian of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Name, Psalm Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Ms. Sebastian is the daughter of Mary Sebastian of Cape Girardeau.

Woodfin

Son to Ronnie and Danielle Woodfin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Name, Brody Robert. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Woodfin is the daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Woodfin is the son of Rodney and Sandy Woodfin of Marble Hill. He works for B&B Timber Co.

Lampley

Son to Clint and Tiffany Lampley of Grovetown, Georgia, Southeast Hospital, 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Name, Luther Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lampley is the daughter of Kenneth Dowdy and Sandra Wood, both of Olmsted, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Lampley is the son of Larry Lampley of Whittington, Illinois, and Tonya Beggs of Marion, Illinois. He is an engineer with John Deere.

Harris

Son to Tyler Harris and Destiny Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Name, River James. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces.