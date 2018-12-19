Births 12/19/18

Cain

Daughter to Caleb Matthew Cain and Jessica Marie Lowes of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Name, Stevi Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lowes is the daughter of Greg Lowes and Cindy Lowes of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Preferred Family Healthcare. Cain is the son of Melissa Cain and David Cain of Olive Branch, Illinois.

McClain

Son to Jim Edward and Beth Ann McClain of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Henry Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. McClain is the former Beth Nenninger, daughter of Greg and Jenny Nenninger of Leopold. She is a bookkeeper with Co-op Service Center. McClain is the son of Richard and Elaine Dix of Irondale, Missouri, and Edward and Polly McClain of Leadwood, Missouri. He is a wood products inspector with Timber Products Inspection.

O'Connell

Son to Rex A. and Alicia H. O'Connell of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Lincoln Bryce. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Connell is the former Alicia Howard, daughter of Roy and Gail Howard of Jackson. She is an accountant with the Bank of Missouri. O'Connell is the son of Josh and Carla Southard of Jackson. He is a gas station technician with Mid-South Steel.

Hadler

Son to Andrew Steven and Jordan Lynn Hadler of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Casen Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hadler is the former Jordan Kuntze, daughter of Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare. Hadler is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler of Frohna. He works for Holcim.

Henry

Son to Aaron Shane Henry and Lacey LeAnn McBride of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Jasper Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. McBride is the daughter of Lisa McBride and Jeff McBride of Benton. She works at Lambert's Cafe. Henry is the son of Brandi Henry and Scott Henry of East Prairie, Missouri. He is employed by Alan Wire.

Randol

Son to Tristan Blake Howard Randol and Chelsea Lynn Eatherton of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Name, Bentley Benjamin. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Eatherton is the daughter of Benjamin and Penny Eatherton of Mascoutah, Illinois. She is a housekeeper at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau. Randol is the son of Shelly Mays of Old Appleton and Danny and Angie Randol of Jackson. He is a stacker at the Gilster-Mary Lee box plant.

Fraley

Daughter to Joseph Eric and Megan Renee Fraley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Name, Reese Lindsay. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fraley is the former Megan Glueck, daughter of Dennis and Josie Glueck of Cape Girardeau. She is a commercial loan officer with The Bank of Missouri. Fraley is the son of Jeff and Paula Bierman of Jackson and Joe and Connie Fraley of Ozark, Missouri. He is a mortgage loan originator at Alliance Bank.

Gemeinhardt

Daughter to Joshua Andrew Gemeinhardt and Samantha Lynn Harris of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Name, Evelynn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Harris is the daughter of Cory Lungwitz of Oak Ridge. Gemeinhardt is the son of Brandon Gemeinhardt and Tabitha Cook of Marble Hill. He is employed by Woodland Hills.