Births 12/19/18

Daughter to Caleb Matthew Cain and Jessica Marie Lowes of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Name, Stevi Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lowes is the daughter of Greg Lowes and Cindy Lowes of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Preferred Family Healthcare. Cain is the son of Melissa Cain and David Cain of Olive Branch, Illinois.
Son to Jim Edward and Beth Ann McClain of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Henry Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. McClain is the former Beth Nenninger, daughter of Greg and Jenny Nenninger of Leopold. She is a bookkeeper with Co-op Service Center. McClain is the son of Richard and Elaine Dix of Irondale, Missouri, and Edward and Polly McClain of Leadwood, Missouri. He is a wood products inspector with Timber Products Inspection.
Son to Rex A. and Alicia H. O'Connell of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Lincoln Bryce. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. O'Connell is the former Alicia Howard, daughter of Roy and Gail Howard of Jackson. She is an accountant with the Bank of Missouri. O'Connell is the son of Josh and Carla Southard of Jackson. He is a gas station technician with Mid-South Steel.
Son to Andrew Steven and Jordan Lynn Hadler of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Casen Andrew. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hadler is the former Jordan Kuntze, daughter of Rodney Kuntze of Cape Girardeau and Donna Bullard of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Saint Francis Healthcare. Hadler is the son of Steve and Donna Hadler of Frohna. He works for Holcim.
Son to Aaron Shane Henry and Lacey LeAnn McBride of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Jasper Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. McBride is the daughter of Lisa McBride and Jeff McBride of Benton. She works at Lambert's Cafe. Henry is the son of Brandi Henry and Scott Henry of East Prairie, Missouri. He is employed by Alan Wire.
Son to Tristan Blake Howard Randol and Chelsea Lynn Eatherton of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Name, Bentley Benjamin. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Eatherton is the daughter of Benjamin and Penny Eatherton of Mascoutah, Illinois. She is a housekeeper at Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau. Randol is the son of Shelly Mays of Old Appleton and Danny and Angie Randol of Jackson. He is a stacker at the Gilster-Mary Lee box plant.
Daughter to Joseph Eric and Megan Renee Fraley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Name, Reese Lindsay. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fraley is the former Megan Glueck, daughter of Dennis and Josie Glueck of Cape Girardeau. She is a commercial loan officer with The Bank of Missouri. Fraley is the son of Jeff and Paula Bierman of Jackson and Joe and Connie Fraley of Ozark, Missouri. He is a mortgage loan originator at Alliance Bank.
Daughter to Joshua Andrew Gemeinhardt and Samantha Lynn Harris of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Name, Evelynn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Harris is the daughter of Cory Lungwitz of Oak Ridge. Gemeinhardt is the son of Brandon Gemeinhardt and Tabitha Cook of Marble Hill. He is employed by Woodland Hills.
Daughter to Tyler Keith and Amanda Caroline Klipfel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Name, Caroline Josephine. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Klipfel is the former Amanda Flesher, daughter of Robert Flesher and Diane Flesher of Cape Girardeau. She is a domestic engineer and receptionist at Eden Spa and Salon. Klipfel is the son of Priscilla Klipfel and Herman Klipfel of Cape Girardeau. He is a pipefitter with Local 562.
Son to Seth Tyler Schultz and Kayla Dawn Hulvey of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Name, Dylan Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Hulvey is the daughter of Barbie Learue and Scott Learue of Marble Hill. Schultz is the son of Jackie Schultz of Illinois. He works for Stitch It International.
Son to Robert Martin Wallace and Danielle Lynn Overbey of Zalma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name, Jace Martin. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Overbey is the daughter of Vicky Overbey of Zalma and the late Ronald Overbey. She works at Arab Station. Wallace is the son of Linda Bailey of Zalma. He is employed by Freeman's Heating and Air.
Daughter to Lance Michael Scheffer and Ashley Faith Butler of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:52 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Name, Quinn Olivia. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Butler is the daughter of Roy Butler and Jane Butler of Benton, Missouri. Scheffer is the son of Sonny Scheffer and Bonnie Scheffer of Sikeston. He works for Scheffer's Office Furniture.
Son to Cory David Kirchdoerfer and Kara Ann Bollinger of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Name, Ryder Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Bollinger is the daughter of Pam Bollinger and Nick Bollinger of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Kirchdoerfer is the son of David Kirchdoerfer and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Ole Hickory Pits.
Daughter to Joshua Manuel Alvarado and Bethany Lynn Bowman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Name, Brylee Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Bowman is the daughter of Brad Bowman of Jackson and Bill and Teri Duschell of Cape Girardeau. She is a full-time student. Alvarado is the son of Manuel and Sandra Alvarado of Greenville, Missouri. He works for AT&T.
Son to Alfonso Alvarez Sanchez and Mariah Leigh Francine Alvarez of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Name, Emerson Alfonso. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third child, second son. Alvarez is the former Mariah Cook-Kemp, the daughter of Glenna Dawn Stacy and Paul Adam Kemp of Fredericktown, Missouri. Sanchez is the son of Alfonso Alvarez Gonzalez and Josefina Sanchez Tirado of AcÃ¡mbaro Gto, Mexico.
Daughter to Troey Anthony and Lydia Ilene McDonnold of Essex, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Name, Zailey Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McDonnold is the former Lydia Goodman, daughter of Rachel Leija and Shawn Goodman of Sikeston, Missouri. McDonnold is the son of Michael McDonnold and Sally McDonnold of Sikeston. He works at Steward Steel.
