Births 12/19/17

Son to Quaetonio Marquis Hughes and Taylor Michelle Newsom of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Name, Brysynn Marquis Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Newsom is the daughter of Toni Newsom of Jackson and Harry Newsom of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Hughes is the son of DeAnda Crayton of Abilene, Texas, and Darrell Bell of Houston. He is employed by Red Lobster.
Daughter to John David and Nicole Marie Mahnken of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Name, Emeryn Lorene. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Mahnken is the former Nicole Schumer, daughter of John and Glenda Schumer of St. Mary, Missouri. She is an insurance customer-service representative with First Choice Insurance/The Bank of Missouri. Mahnken is the son of Eilert and Erna Mahnken of Frohna, Missouri. He is a technician with Davis Farm Supply.
Daughter to Derin James and Jasmine Alanna Moore of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Name, Vera Rose. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Moore is the former Jasmine Tilley, daughter of Jeff and Teardra Tilley of Oran. She is a teacher with VIPKID. Moore is the son of Lannie and Starla Moore of Sikeston, Missouri, and Donald and Carman Hamby of Charleston Missouri. He is a material handler with Orgill.
Son to Jerad Ryan and Heather Lynn Busch of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Name, Izek Angelo. Weight, 10 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Busch is the former Heather Lemmon, daughter of Steven and Jackie Lemmon of Millstadt, Illinois. Busch is the son of Keith and Vicki Busch of Murphysboro, Illinois. He is a vice president at River City Biologicals.
Daughter to Justin Wesley Wiesler and Rani Lynn Burden of Glenallen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:21 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Name, Aerolyn Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Burden is the daughter of Russel Burden of Marble Hill, Missouri. Wiesler is the son of Edna Pattie of Glenallen and John Wiesler of Marble Hill. He is a timber harvester with B&B Timber.
Daughter to Marti Marie Kennedy of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Name, Charleigh Faye. Weight, 3 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Kennedy is the daughter of Valerie Smith and Charles Smith of Sikeston.
Son to Matt Alan and Kandra Elaine Gregory of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Name, Laken Rhett. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gregory is the former Kandra Baker, daughter of Joe Bob Baker and Joy Baker of Jackson. She is a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen of America. Gregory is the son of Alan Gregory and Debbie Gregory of Jackson. He is a project manager with Gregory Construction Inc.
