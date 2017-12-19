Births 12/19/17

Hughes

Son to Quaetonio Marquis Hughes and Taylor Michelle Newsom of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Name, Brysynn Marquis Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Newsom is the daughter of Toni Newsom of Jackson and Harry Newsom of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Hughes is the son of DeAnda Crayton of Abilene, Texas, and Darrell Bell of Houston. He is employed by Red Lobster.

Mahnken

Daughter to John David and Nicole Marie Mahnken of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Name, Emeryn Lorene. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Mahnken is the former Nicole Schumer, daughter of John and Glenda Schumer of St. Mary, Missouri. She is an insurance customer-service representative with First Choice Insurance/The Bank of Missouri. Mahnken is the son of Eilert and Erna Mahnken of Frohna, Missouri. He is a technician with Davis Farm Supply.

Moore

Daughter to Derin James and Jasmine Alanna Moore of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Name, Vera Rose. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Moore is the former Jasmine Tilley, daughter of Jeff and Teardra Tilley of Oran. She is a teacher with VIPKID. Moore is the son of Lannie and Starla Moore of Sikeston, Missouri, and Donald and Carman Hamby of Charleston Missouri. He is a material handler with Orgill.