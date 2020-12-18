Births 12/18/20

Tidwell

Daughter to Nathan Paul and Katherine Anne Tidwell of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Hayden Kate. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Tidwell is the former Katherine Wilson, daughter of Susan Wilson and Paul Wilson of Millersville. She is a registered nurse. Tidwell is the son of Paulette Tidwell of Millersville and Rick Tidwell of Advance, Missouri. He is self-employed.

Klosterhoff

Daughter to Dillon Allen and Amanda Jo Klosterhoff of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Name, Stella Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klosterhoff is the former Amanda Dubbs, daughter of Donna Dubbs of Cape Girardeau and the late George Dubbs. She is a registered nurse at the Saint Francis neonatal intensive care unit. Klosterhoff is the son of Kelly Klosterhoff of Ullin, Illinois, and Gary Klosterhoff of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacy technician at the Sam's Club pharmacy.

Casebolt

Son to Talon Nathaniel and Lauren Elise Casebolt of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Name, Wesson Reid. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Mrs. Casebolt is the former Lauren Pratt, daughter of LaDonna and Ron Pratt of Scott City. She works in accounts payable at Midwest Truck Sales & Service. Casebolt is the son of John and Roberta Casebolt of Whitewater. He is the service manager at Midwest Truck Sales & Service.

Hiett

Daughter to Tanner Joseph and Alyson Mae Hiett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Ellie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hiett is the former Alyson Baker, daughter of Kelley and Lin Baker of Jackson. She is a universal banker at Wood & Huston Bank. Hiett is the son of Randy and Garia Hiett of Cape Girardeau. He is a police officer with the City of Cape Girardeau.

Diaz

Daughter to Carlos Alfredo and Lachelle Marie Diaz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Name, Arlo Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Diaz is the former Lachelle Carroll. Diaz owns 1st Choice Roofing & Construction.

Beussink

Son to Russell Francis Beussink and Ashley Nicole Yarbro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Name, Miles Avery. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Yarbro is the daughter of Edna and Larry Don Yarbro of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Beussink is the son of Brad and Elaine Beussink of Jackson. He is a loan processor at Wood & Huston Bank.

Wulfers

Daughter to Jeremy Scott and Megan Nichole Wulfers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:47 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Name, Piper Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Wulfers is the former Megan Hutteger, daughter of Rick and Cathy Hutteger of Jackson. She is an orthodontic assistant at West Rock Orthodontics. Wulfers is the son of Camie Wulfers of Jackson and the late Jeff Wulfers. He is general manager of Genesis Transportation Co. Inc.