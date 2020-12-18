Births 12/18/20

Daughter to Nathan Paul and Katherine Anne Tidwell of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Hayden Kate. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Tidwell is the former Katherine Wilson, daughter of Susan Wilson and Paul Wilson of Millersville. She is a registered nurse. Tidwell is the son of Paulette Tidwell of Millersville and Rick Tidwell of Advance, Missouri. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Dillon Allen and Amanda Jo Klosterhoff of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Name, Stella Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klosterhoff is the former Amanda Dubbs, daughter of Donna Dubbs of Cape Girardeau and the late George Dubbs. She is a registered nurse at the Saint Francis neonatal intensive care unit. Klosterhoff is the son of Kelly Klosterhoff of Ullin, Illinois, and Gary Klosterhoff of Cape Girardeau. He is a pharmacy technician at the Sam's Club pharmacy.
Son to Talon Nathaniel and Lauren Elise Casebolt of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Name, Wesson Reid. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Mrs. Casebolt is the former Lauren Pratt, daughter of LaDonna and Ron Pratt of Scott City. She works in accounts payable at Midwest Truck Sales & Service. Casebolt is the son of John and Roberta Casebolt of Whitewater. He is the service manager at Midwest Truck Sales & Service.
Daughter to Tanner Joseph and Alyson Mae Hiett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:39 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Ellie Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hiett is the former Alyson Baker, daughter of Kelley and Lin Baker of Jackson. She is a universal banker at Wood & Huston Bank. Hiett is the son of Randy and Garia Hiett of Cape Girardeau. He is a police officer with the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Carlos Alfredo and Lachelle Marie Diaz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Name, Arlo Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Diaz is the former Lachelle Carroll. Diaz owns 1st Choice Roofing & Construction.
Son to Russell Francis Beussink and Ashley Nicole Yarbro of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:03 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Name, Miles Avery. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Yarbro is the daughter of Edna and Larry Don Yarbro of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Beussink is the son of Brad and Elaine Beussink of Jackson. He is a loan processor at Wood & Huston Bank.
Daughter to Jeremy Scott and Megan Nichole Wulfers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:47 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Name, Piper Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Wulfers is the former Megan Hutteger, daughter of Rick and Cathy Hutteger of Jackson. She is an orthodontic assistant at West Rock Orthodontics. Wulfers is the son of Camie Wulfers of Jackson and the late Jeff Wulfers. He is general manager of Genesis Transportation Co. Inc.
Daughter to Samuel Hugh and Holly Lynn McMahon of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Name, Nova Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McMahon is the former Holly Wade, daughter of Sandy Wade and Wendell Wade of Springfield, Missouri. She is a counselor with Counseling Associates of the Four States. McMahon is the son of Brad and Sandra McMahon of Jefferson City, Missouri. He is a men's basketball coach at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Kenneth L. Jones and Natasha B. Austin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Name, Isaiah Amour Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Eighth child, fourth son. Austin is the daughter of Dawn Highsmith of Cape Girardeau. Jones is the son of Glenda Jones of Cairo, Illinois. Jones and Austin work at Cottonwood.
Daughter to Mitchell Todd and Kathryn Ann Otradovec of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Name, Ella Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Otradovec is the former Kathryn Mainord, daughter of Scott and Alvina Mainord of Benton. She works for the Scott County School District. Otradovec is the son of Ron and Bobbi Jo Davidson of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.
Son to Jesse Richardson Barnes II and Sierra Mae Lanier of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Name, Kasten Lukus. Weight, 4 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Lanier is the daughter of Sonya Lanier of Sikeston and Earl Lanier of Cooter, Missouri. Barnes is the son of Darrell Barnes and Amber Barnes of Essex, Missouri. Barnes and Lanier work in production at Unilever.
Son to Asa Stuart and Lindsey Breanne Campbell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Name, Niall Matthew. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Campbell is the former Lindsey Hosey, daughter of Tim and Stephanie Hosey of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare. Campbell is the son of Barbara Campbell of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for the U.S. Postal Service.
Daughter to Alex Michael and Renee Colleen Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Name, Erin Elizabeth. Weight, 10 pounds. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Hendrickson is the former Renee Jagneaux, daughter of Julie Jagneaux of Union Grove, Alabama. Hendrickson is the son of Tammy Jordan and Ralph Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrickson are registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Jeff Alexander and Jeri Skylar Heflin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Name, Cody Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Heflin is the former Jeri McKee, daughter of Scott McKee and Debbie McKee of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works at Cross Trails Medical Center. Heflin is the son of Cynthia Brito of Cape Girardeau and Tim Heflin of Fruitland. He is a stay-at-home dad.
Daughter to Travis Edwin Hubert and Linda Joyce Love of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Name, Reveleigh Donelle Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Love is the daughter of Kay Costigan and Frank Costigan of Sikeston, Missouri. Hubert is the son of Doreen Hubert of Laconia, New Hampshire, and the late Donald Hubert. He is employed by Rent One in Dexter.
