Births 12/18/18

Blackmon

Son to John Blackmon and Janie Cowson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name Jaion Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Cowson is the daughter of Lita Cowson and Anderson Cowson of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Blackmon is the son of Wilma Blackmon of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Nathaniel Blackmon of Oran, Missouri. He is self employed.

Bratton

Son to Cory B. Kent and Jacinda Marie Bratton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Name, Kingston Kent. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Ms. Bratton is the daughter of Pat Bratton and Gary Lynch, both of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kent is the son of Carolyn Kent of Charleston, Missouri. He is a BHA at Gibson Recovery Center.

Heaton

Daughter to Ryan Tyler and Catherine Nicole Heaton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Name, Eva Claire. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Heaton is the former Catherine Harvell, daughter of Tim and Alice Harvell of Jackson. She is a pharmacist at Broadway Pharmacy. Heaton is the son of Darrell and Deanna Heaton of Piedmont, Missouri, and Jill Tucker of Commerce, Missouri. He is a teacher/coach with Jackson R-2 School District.

Bonee

Son to Jacob Lee David Bonee and Brianna Lynn Maclin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Name, McKinley David Scott. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Ms. Maclin is the daughter of Brian Maclin of Marble Hill and Patricia Damron of Gideon, Missouri. Bonee is the son of Jimmy and Cindy Bonee of Advance, Missouri. He is a manager at AutoZone.

Corbin

Daughter to Austin Ray Corbin and Amber Marie Lopez of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Name, Aubriella Grace. Weight, 4 pounds. Third child, second daughter, Ms. Lopez is the daughter of Amy Kestner of Sikeston, Missouri. She works in loans at Systems Services. Corbin is the son of Jerry and Donna Corbin of Sikeston. He is a shipper/painter at KelPro Inc.