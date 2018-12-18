Births 12/18/18

Son to John Blackmon and Janie Cowson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:33 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Name Jaion Daniel. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Cowson is the daughter of Lita Cowson and Anderson Cowson of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Blackmon is the son of Wilma Blackmon of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Nathaniel Blackmon of Oran, Missouri. He is self employed.
Son to Cory B. Kent and Jacinda Marie Bratton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Name, Kingston Kent. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Ms. Bratton is the daughter of Pat Bratton and Gary Lynch, both of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kent is the son of Carolyn Kent of Charleston, Missouri. He is a BHA at Gibson Recovery Center.
Daughter to Ryan Tyler and Catherine Nicole Heaton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Name, Eva Claire. Weight, 9 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Heaton is the former Catherine Harvell, daughter of Tim and Alice Harvell of Jackson. She is a pharmacist at Broadway Pharmacy. Heaton is the son of Darrell and Deanna Heaton of Piedmont, Missouri, and Jill Tucker of Commerce, Missouri. He is a teacher/coach with Jackson R-2 School District.
Son to Jacob Lee David Bonee and Brianna Lynn Maclin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Name, McKinley David Scott. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Ms. Maclin is the daughter of Brian Maclin of Marble Hill and Patricia Damron of Gideon, Missouri. Bonee is the son of Jimmy and Cindy Bonee of Advance, Missouri. He is a manager at AutoZone.
Daughter to Austin Ray Corbin and Amber Marie Lopez of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Name, Aubriella Grace. Weight, 4 pounds. Third child, second daughter, Ms. Lopez is the daughter of Amy Kestner of Sikeston, Missouri. She works in loans at Systems Services. Corbin is the son of Jerry and Donna Corbin of Sikeston. He is a shipper/painter at KelPro Inc.
Daughter to Bradley James and Amanda Annette McKlin Jr. of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 p.m. Monday, Nov, 26, 2018. Name, Everleigh Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. McKlin is the former Amanda Cannon and is the daughter of Tim and Germaine Cannon of Chaffee. She works at Banterra Bank. McKlin is the son of Jamie and Shirley McKlin of Advance, Missouri. He works for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Son to John Anthony Robert Halter and Aleshia Danielle Glastetter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Name, Kohlson Avery. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Ms. Glastetter is the daughter of David Glastetter and Lisa Boyd, both of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Ruby Tuesday. Halter is the son of Jonn Allen Halter of Scott City and Heather Smith of Lexington, Kentucky. He also works at Ruby Tuesday.
Daughter to Dalton Kyle McCormick and Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Name, Charlotte Anne. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Ms. Davis is a stay-at-home mom. McCormick works for Capital Sand.
Daughter to Gregory Lee and Jennifer Ann Louise Steffens of Murphysboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Name, Arieal Ann Renee. Weight, 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Steffens is the former Jennifer Bastien, daughter of Julie Bastien of Murphysboro and the late Leonard Roach. She works for Steffens Multi-Tasking. Steffens is the son of Dale Steffens of Jackson and Sally Steffens of Urbana, Illinois. He works for Laborers International/Union of North American Local 773.
Son to Austin Robert and Whitney Lynn Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Name, Cooper Beau. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilkinson is the former Whitney Goza, daughter of Neil and Kristy Allhands of Marble Hill. She is a clinic technician at Leet EyeCare. Wilkinson is the son of Duane and Eva Wilkinson of Cape Girardeau. He is an assembler at Ole Hickory Pits.
