All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 18, 2017

Births 12/18/17

Son to Chris and Megan Ashley Cota of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Cruz. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cota is the former Megan Lape, daughter of Karen Lape of Jackson. She is employed by AT&T. Cota is the son of Susana Payan of Sikeston. He is employed by the Sikeston School District...

Southeast Missourian

Cota

Son to Chris and Megan Ashley Cota of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Cruz. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cota is the former Megan Lape, daughter of Karen Lape of Jackson. She is employed by AT&T. Cota is the son of Susana Payan of Sikeston. He is employed by the Sikeston School District.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hironimus

Daughter to Charles Alexander Hironimus and Heather Dawn Bingaman of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Bristol Arielle Rayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bingaman is the daughter of Peggy Bingaman and Gerald Bingaman of Oran, Missouri. Hironimus is the son of Carolyn Hironimus and David Hironimus of Tamms, Illinois.

Lumley

Son to Adam Michael and Jennifer LeeAnn Lumley of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Benjamin William. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Lumley is the former Jennifer Silvey, daughter of Lisa and John Silvey of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a manager with Manpower. Lumley is a machine operator at Unilever.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy