Births 12/18/17

Son to Chris and Megan Ashley Cota of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Cruz. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cota is the former Megan Lape, daughter of Karen Lape of Jackson. She is employed by AT&T. Cota is the son of Susana Payan of Sikeston. He is employed by the Sikeston School District.
Daughter to Charles Alexander Hironimus and Heather Dawn Bingaman of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Bristol Arielle Rayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bingaman is the daughter of Peggy Bingaman and Gerald Bingaman of Oran, Missouri. Hironimus is the son of Carolyn Hironimus and David Hironimus of Tamms, Illinois.
Son to Adam Michael and Jennifer LeeAnn Lumley of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Benjamin William. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Lumley is the former Jennifer Silvey, daughter of Lisa and John Silvey of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a manager with Manpower. Lumley is a machine operator at Unilever.
