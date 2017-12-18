Births 12/18/17

Hironimus

Daughter to Charles Alexander Hironimus and Heather Dawn Bingaman of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Bristol Arielle Rayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bingaman is the daughter of Peggy Bingaman and Gerald Bingaman of Oran, Missouri. Hironimus is the son of Carolyn Hironimus and David Hironimus of Tamms, Illinois.

Lumley

Son to Adam Michael and Jennifer LeeAnn Lumley of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Benjamin William. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Lumley is the former Jennifer Silvey, daughter of Lisa and John Silvey of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a manager with Manpower. Lumley is a machine operator at Unilever.