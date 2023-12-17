Births 12/17/23

Son to Chad and Chelsey Becker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Name, Camden Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Becker is the daughter of Mark Oliver and JoEllen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. Becker is the son of Kim and Tom Becker of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Kendal and Kenadi Milsap of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Name, Ronin Jaroi Franklin. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Milsap is the daughter of Keith Carroll of Perryville. Milsap is the son of Leslie Milsap of Hazelwood, Missouri.
Daughter to Vashon and Adria Rivers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Name, Vahmazjia Leighlani. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Rivers is the daughter of Abe Williams of Haywood City, Missouri, and the late Marilyn Dorsey. Rivers is the son of Cherlene Mixon of Charleston, Missouri, and the late Larry Coleman.
Daughter to Clay Allen and Shanaria Boyd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Name, Zay'a Rena. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Boyd is the daughter of Luzet Boyd of Cape Girardeau. Allen is the son of Mary Davis and Ben Tucker of Cairo, Illinois.
Son to Austin and Melody Miller of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Name, Theodore Douglas. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Will and Beth Tanksley of Cape Girardeau. Miller is the son of Paula and Susan Moss of Scott City.
