Births 12/17/23

Rivers

Daughter to Vashon and Adria Rivers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:58 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Name, Vahmazjia Leighlani. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Rivers is the daughter of Abe Williams of Haywood City, Missouri, and the late Marilyn Dorsey. Rivers is the son of Cherlene Mixon of Charleston, Missouri, and the late Larry Coleman.

Allen

Daughter to Clay Allen and Shanaria Boyd of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:38 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Name, Zay'a Rena. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Boyd is the daughter of Luzet Boyd of Cape Girardeau. Allen is the son of Mary Davis and Ben Tucker of Cairo, Illinois.

Miller

Son to Austin and Melody Miller of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 7:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Name, Theodore Douglas. Weight, 8 pounds, 6.5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Miller is the daughter of Will and Beth Tanksley of Cape Girardeau. Miller is the son of Paula and Susan Moss of Scott City.