Births 12/17/17

Daughter to Ryan Alan and Amanda Lynn Pensel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Addysen Charlotte. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pensel is the former Amanda Mayfield, daughter of Kevin and Phyllis Mayfield of Jackson. She is a first-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Pensel is the son of Duane and Teresa Pensel of Jackson. He is a project manager with Randy Kinder Excavating.
Son to Jerry Leon and Shelby Lynn Franklin Jr. of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Shelby Seabaugh, daughter of Gladys and Don LaForge of Wagram, North Carolina. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Franklin is the son of Alex and Tina Dugas of Missouri. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Scot Michael and Whitney Brooke Enderle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Asher West. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Enderle is the former Whitney West, daughter of Norman and Tammy West of Pocahontas. She is a self-employed apparel decorator. Enderle is the son of Carol Enderle of Scott City and the late Herman Enderle. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Marvin Dewayne Nunley and Latora Faye Torres of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Marvin Dewayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Torres is the daughter of Jerelene Arnold and Mickey Arnold of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by McDonald's. Nunley is the son of Shirley Nunley and Joe Willie Nunley of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Jordy M. Fath and Kelsey D. Caudill of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Name, Owen Jensen. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Caudill is the daughter of Amy and Melvin Bricker of Ava, Missouri, and Randy Caudill of LaRussell, Missouri. She is a general manager at Firehouse Subs. Fath is the son of Johnny Fath and Lena Hays of Scott City. He is employed in maintenance at Floors Inc.
Daughter to Joseph M. and Sarah L. Meyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Name, Sophia F. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Meyer is the former Sarah Jarvis, daughter of Warren and Lisa Jarvis of Jackson. Meyer is the son of Brian Meyer of Jackson and Ruby Cowan of Marble Hill, Missouri.
Daughter to Bryan Dale and Kimberley Toshiye Hanebrink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:56 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Name, Harlow Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hanebrink is the former Kimberley Suzuki, daughter of Patrick and Paula Suzuki of Cape Girardeau. Hanebrink is the son of Cletus and Diane Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau and Judith Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hanebrink are registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center.
