All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsDecember 16, 2017

Births 12/17/17

Daughter to Ryan Alan and Amanda Lynn Pensel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Addysen Charlotte. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pensel is the former Amanda Mayfield, daughter of Kevin and Phyllis Mayfield of Jackson. She is a first-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Pensel is the son of Duane and Teresa Pensel of Jackson. He is a project manager with Randy Kinder Excavating...

Pensel

Daughter to Ryan Alan and Amanda Lynn Pensel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Addysen Charlotte. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pensel is the former Amanda Mayfield, daughter of Kevin and Phyllis Mayfield of Jackson. She is a first-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Pensel is the son of Duane and Teresa Pensel of Jackson. He is a project manager with Randy Kinder Excavating.

Franklin

Son to Jerry Leon and Shelby Lynn Franklin Jr. of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Shelby Seabaugh, daughter of Gladys and Don LaForge of Wagram, North Carolina. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Franklin is the son of Alex and Tina Dugas of Missouri. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

Enderle

Son to Scot Michael and Whitney Brooke Enderle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Asher West. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Enderle is the former Whitney West, daughter of Norman and Tammy West of Pocahontas. She is a self-employed apparel decorator. Enderle is the son of Carol Enderle of Scott City and the late Herman Enderle. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nunley

Son to Marvin Dewayne Nunley and Latora Faye Torres of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Marvin Dewayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Torres is the daughter of Jerelene Arnold and Mickey Arnold of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by McDonald's. Nunley is the son of Shirley Nunley and Joe Willie Nunley of Cape Girardeau.

Fath

Son to Jordy M. Fath and Kelsey D. Caudill of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Name, Owen Jensen. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Caudill is the daughter of Amy and Melvin Bricker of Ava, Missouri, and Randy Caudill of LaRussell, Missouri. She is a general manager at Firehouse Subs. Fath is the son of Johnny Fath and Lena Hays of Scott City. He is employed in maintenance at Floors Inc.

Meyer

Daughter to Joseph M. and Sarah L. Meyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Name, Sophia F. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Meyer is the former Sarah Jarvis, daughter of Warren and Lisa Jarvis of Jackson. Meyer is the son of Brian Meyer of Jackson and Ruby Cowan of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Hanebrink

Daughter to Bryan Dale and Kimberley Toshiye Hanebrink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:56 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Name, Harlow Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Hanebrink is the former Kimberley Suzuki, daughter of Patrick and Paula Suzuki of Cape Girardeau. Hanebrink is the son of Cletus and Diane Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau and Judith Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau. Mr. and Mrs. Hanebrink are registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy