Births 12/17/17

Pensel

Daughter to Ryan Alan and Amanda Lynn Pensel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Addysen Charlotte. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pensel is the former Amanda Mayfield, daughter of Kevin and Phyllis Mayfield of Jackson. She is a first-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Pensel is the son of Duane and Teresa Pensel of Jackson. He is a project manager with Randy Kinder Excavating.

Franklin

Son to Jerry Leon and Shelby Lynn Franklin Jr. of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Shelby Seabaugh, daughter of Gladys and Don LaForge of Wagram, North Carolina. She is a licensed practical nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Franklin is the son of Alex and Tina Dugas of Missouri. He is a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

Enderle

Son to Scot Michael and Whitney Brooke Enderle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Name, Asher West. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Enderle is the former Whitney West, daughter of Norman and Tammy West of Pocahontas. She is a self-employed apparel decorator. Enderle is the son of Carol Enderle of Scott City and the late Herman Enderle. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.