Births 12/16/21

Son to Justin and Ashley Espinoza of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Name, Silas Cade. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Espinoza is the daughter of Louise Lucas and Joseph Lucas of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse and clinical educator at the Lutheran Home. Espinoza is the son of Kim Espinoza and Melesio Espinoza of Cape Girardeau. He works in the parts department at Ford Groves.
Daughter to Andrew and Brittany Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Miller Reid. Weight, 7.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Kristine and Ronnie Adams of Portageville, Missouri, and Reid and Michelle Bessenger of Weeki Wachee, Florida. She works at Advanced Dermatology. Smith is the son of Missy and Russ Hoggard of Portageville and Rob Smith of Portageville. He is employed by Expeditors International.
Daughter to David Koeller and Sarah Noce of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Name, Annabel Lee Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Noce is the daughter of Rebecca Kimbel of Marble Hill, Missouri. Koeller is the son of Martha Koeller and Stan Koeller of Jackson.
