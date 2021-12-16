All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsDecember 16, 2021

Births 12/16/21

Son to Justin and Ashley Espinoza of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Name, Silas Cade. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Espinoza is the daughter of Louise Lucas and Joseph Lucas of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse and clinical educator at the Lutheran Home. Espinoza is the son of Kim Espinoza and Melesio Espinoza of Cape Girardeau. He works in the parts department at Ford Groves...

Southeast Missourian

Espinoza

Son to Justin and Ashley Espinoza of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Name, Silas Cade. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Espinoza is the daughter of Louise Lucas and Joseph Lucas of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse and clinical educator at the Lutheran Home. Espinoza is the son of Kim Espinoza and Melesio Espinoza of Cape Girardeau. He works in the parts department at Ford Groves.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith

Daughter to Andrew and Brittany Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Miller Reid. Weight, 7.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Kristine and Ronnie Adams of Portageville, Missouri, and Reid and Michelle Bessenger of Weeki Wachee, Florida. She works at Advanced Dermatology. Smith is the son of Missy and Russ Hoggard of Portageville and Rob Smith of Portageville. He is employed by Expeditors International.

Koeller

Daughter to David Koeller and Sarah Noce of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Name, Annabel Lee Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Noce is the daughter of Rebecca Kimbel of Marble Hill, Missouri. Koeller is the son of Martha Koeller and Stan Koeller of Jackson.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy