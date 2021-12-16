Births 12/16/21

Smith

Daughter to Andrew and Brittany Smith of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Miller Reid. Weight, 7.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Kristine and Ronnie Adams of Portageville, Missouri, and Reid and Michelle Bessenger of Weeki Wachee, Florida. She works at Advanced Dermatology. Smith is the son of Missy and Russ Hoggard of Portageville and Rob Smith of Portageville. He is employed by Expeditors International.

Koeller

Daughter to David Koeller and Sarah Noce of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Name, Annabel Lee Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces. First child. Noce is the daughter of Rebecca Kimbel of Marble Hill, Missouri. Koeller is the son of Martha Koeller and Stan Koeller of Jackson.