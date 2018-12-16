All sections
RecordsDecember 15, 2018

Births 12-16-18

Cardin

Daughter to Brett and Chelsie Cardin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:01 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Name, Bella Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Cardin is the daughter of Glenda Walton of Fisk, Missouri, and Doug Decker of Dexter, Missouri. She is a registered nurse and the assisted living coordinator at Chateau Girardeau. Cardin is the son of Steve and Donna Cardin of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered nurse at Chateau Girardeau.

Rains

Daughter to Michael and Emma Rains of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Name, Ella Kate. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rains is the daughter of Don and Chris Porter of Cape Girardeau. She is a reading teacher with the Jackson School District. Rains is the son of Mike and Nancy Rains of Ellis Grove, Illinois. He is a sales manager with AT&T.

Story Tags
Births
