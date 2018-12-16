Births 12/16/18

Daughter to Luther and Susanna Bonds of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, A'Liveyah Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Mrs. Bonds is the daughter of Becky Hibbard and Glenn David Hibbard of Piedmont, Missouri. Bonds is the son of Dr. Luther and Bessie Bonds of Meadville, Mississippi. He works for the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety.
Daughter to Trey Crader and Cecelia Elder of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:21 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Name, Chloe Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Elder is the daughter of Rhonda Elder of Dexter, Missouri, and Steve Elder of Matthews, Missouri. She is employed by Walmart. Crader is the son of B.J. Sutt of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Bob Crader of Cape Girardeau. He works for Wheeler Farms.
Son to Timothy and Victoria Landing Jr. of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Jack Elliott. Weight, 8 pounds, 13.8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Landing is the daughter of Paul and Cindy Gilliland of Advance. Landing is the son of Timothy Landing Sr. of House Springs, Missouri, and the late Kristie Medlock of Zalma, Missouri.
Son to Curtis and Britney Ackman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Kade Ryan. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ackman is the daughter of Cindy Schott of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Schott of Kelso, Missouri. She is a first-grade teacher at South Elementary School in Jackson. Ackman is the son of Janet Ackman of Jackson and the late David Ackman of Jackson. He is a physical education teacher and wrestling coach at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School.
