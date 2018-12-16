All sections
RecordsDecember 15, 2018

Births 12/16/18

Bonds

Daughter to Luther and Susanna Bonds of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, A'Liveyah Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Mrs. Bonds is the daughter of Becky Hibbard and Glenn David Hibbard of Piedmont, Missouri. Bonds is the son of Dr. Luther and Bessie Bonds of Meadville, Mississippi. He works for the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety.

Crader

Daughter to Trey Crader and Cecelia Elder of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:21 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Name, Chloe Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Elder is the daughter of Rhonda Elder of Dexter, Missouri, and Steve Elder of Matthews, Missouri. She is employed by Walmart. Crader is the son of B.J. Sutt of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Bob Crader of Cape Girardeau. He works for Wheeler Farms.

Landing

Son to Timothy and Victoria Landing Jr. of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Jack Elliott. Weight, 8 pounds, 13.8 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Landing is the daughter of Paul and Cindy Gilliland of Advance. Landing is the son of Timothy Landing Sr. of House Springs, Missouri, and the late Kristie Medlock of Zalma, Missouri.

Ackman

Son to Curtis and Britney Ackman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, Kade Ryan. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ackman is the daughter of Cindy Schott of Cape Girardeau and Jeff Schott of Kelso, Missouri. She is a first-grade teacher at South Elementary School in Jackson. Ackman is the son of Janet Ackman of Jackson and the late David Ackman of Jackson. He is a physical education teacher and wrestling coach at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

