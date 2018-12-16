Births 12/16/18

Bonds

Daughter to Luther and Susanna Bonds of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Name, A'Liveyah Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Mrs. Bonds is the daughter of Becky Hibbard and Glenn David Hibbard of Piedmont, Missouri. Bonds is the son of Dr. Luther and Bessie Bonds of Meadville, Mississippi. He works for the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety.

Crader

Daughter to Trey Crader and Cecelia Elder of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:21 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Name, Chloe Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Elder is the daughter of Rhonda Elder of Dexter, Missouri, and Steve Elder of Matthews, Missouri. She is employed by Walmart. Crader is the son of B.J. Sutt of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Bob Crader of Cape Girardeau. He works for Wheeler Farms.