Births 12/15/22

Daughter to James Mowery and Courtney Bishop of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Name, Kimberly Grace. Weight, 7 pounds. Fourth child, third daughter. Bishop is the daughter of Tom and Pat Martin of Cape Girardeau. Mowery is the son of Don and Ann Mowery of Gordonville.
Son to Will and Claudia Friedrich of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:58 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Name, Liam Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Friedrich is the daughter of David Ford and Judy Ford of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Kids Korner. Friedrich is the son of Scott Friedrich and Beth Friedrich of Perkins, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.