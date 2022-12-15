Births 12/15/22

Friedrich

Son to Will and Claudia Friedrich of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:58 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Name, Liam Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Friedrich is the daughter of David Ford and Judy Ford of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Kids Korner. Friedrich is the son of Scott Friedrich and Beth Friedrich of Perkins, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.