Births 12/15/19

McWilliams

Daughter to Christopher McWilliams and Dominique Anschultz of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Name, Arabella Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Anschultz is the daughter of Tim Anschultz and Carissa Exler of Perryville, and Cindy Anschultz and Dustin Bates of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a student at Unity College Online. McWilliams is the son of Joan and John McWilliams of Leopold, Missouri. He is a mechanic with Missouri Industrial Equipment.

Johnston

Son to Caleb and Cameron Johnston of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Name, David Christopher. Weight, 9 pounds, 3.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Johnston is the daughter of Carole and Mike Harvell of Cape Girardeau, and Rick Moore of Oak Ridge. She works for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Johnston is the son of Chris and Julie Johnston of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Murphy

Son to Dillon and Samantha Murphy of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Name, Cullen James. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Murphy is the daughter of Sheila Blattel and Scott Meyers of Jackson. She works for Tetra-Pak. Murphy is the son of Rose and Chris Harper of Miner, Missouri, and Todd and Kim Murphy of Dothan, Alabama. He is employed by Cabinet Buzz.