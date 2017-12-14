Births 12/14/17

Daughter to Dylan Lee and Lacie Leanne McAlister of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Hadlee Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McAlister is the former Lacie Pobst, daughter of Mike Pobst of Chaffee, Missouri, and Janet Warren of Scott City. She is employed by Big Smiles Mobile Dentists. McAlister is the son of Deana McAlister and Rick McAlister of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by BNSF Railway.
Daughter to Kristopher Dewitt Powell and Kayla Rashelle White of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Audrey Darlene. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. White is the daughter of Beverly and Jerry Held of Olive Branch and Billy and Cindy White of Olive Branch. She is employed by Kozy Korner. Powell is the son of Rhonda Powell of Thebes, Illinois.
Son to Steven J. and Marla A. Moore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Name, Adam Edison. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Moore is the former Marla Ives, daughter of Heather and Stephen Ives of Cole Camp, Missouri. Moore is the son of Garry and Grace Moore of Whitewater. He is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.
Daughter to Dustin Ray and Sarah Anne Everett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:43 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Name, Karsyn Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Everett is the former Sarah Umphlett, daughter of Karin Umphlett and Gary Umphlett of Cape Girardeau. Everett is the son of Carla Everett of Blodgett, Missouri, and the late Dennis Everett. He is employed by Hardee's in Cape Girardeau.
Son to Tyshana Monique Bankhead of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Name, Raiden Imani. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Bankhead is the daughter of Tomeika Bankhead of East Prairie, Missouri, and Lee and Larosa Bankhead of East Prairie.
Son to Trey Robert and Michelle Anne Graviett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Name, August Trey. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Graviett is the former Michelle Howe, daughter of James and Pennie Howe of Homewood, Illinois. She is a senior accounting analyst with Enterprise. Graviett is the son of Bob and Carla Graviett of Oran, Missouri. He is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Collin Ray Dodd and Lindsey Mae Mell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Haner Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mell is the former Lindsey Craft, daughter of LeAnn Craft of Marble Hill, Missouri. Dodd is the son of Owen Dodd of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Vernon Huffman and Jennifer Huffman of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Moore Floor Covering.
