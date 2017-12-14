Births 12/14/17

McAlister

Daughter to Dylan Lee and Lacie Leanne McAlister of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Hadlee Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. McAlister is the former Lacie Pobst, daughter of Mike Pobst of Chaffee, Missouri, and Janet Warren of Scott City. She is employed by Big Smiles Mobile Dentists. McAlister is the son of Deana McAlister and Rick McAlister of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by BNSF Railway.

Powell

Daughter to Kristopher Dewitt Powell and Kayla Rashelle White of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Audrey Darlene. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third daughter. White is the daughter of Beverly and Jerry Held of Olive Branch and Billy and Cindy White of Olive Branch. She is employed by Kozy Korner. Powell is the son of Rhonda Powell of Thebes, Illinois.

Moore

Son to Steven J. and Marla A. Moore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Name, Adam Edison. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Moore is the former Marla Ives, daughter of Heather and Stephen Ives of Cole Camp, Missouri. Moore is the son of Garry and Grace Moore of Whitewater. He is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.