Births 12/13/20

Daughter to Okwuchukwu and Diana Oboh of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12;28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Name, Adaeze Diana. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Oboh is the daughter of Anni Holley and Celester Holley of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Missouri Veterans Home. Oboh is the son of Benedict Oboh and Alphonsus Oboh of Nigeria. He is a student.
