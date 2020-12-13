All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsDecember 12, 2020

Births 12/13/20

Daughter to Okwuchukwu and Diana Oboh of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12;28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Name, Adaeze Diana. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Oboh is the daughter of Anni Holley and Celester Holley of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Missouri Veterans Home. Oboh is the son of Benedict Oboh and Alphonsus Oboh of Nigeria. He is a student.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Oboh

Daughter to Okwuchukwu and Diana Oboh of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12;28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Name, Adaeze Diana. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Oboh is the daughter of Anni Holley and Celester Holley of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Missouri Veterans Home. Oboh is the son of Benedict Oboh and Alphonsus Oboh of Nigeria. He is a student.

Story Tags
Births

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy