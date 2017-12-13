Births 12/13/17

Daughter to Adam and Leah Henley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Madilynn Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Henley is the former Leah Gerecke, daughter of Carolyn and Gary Gerecke of Cape Girardeau. She is a lab coordinator at Southeast Hospital. Henley is the son of Donnie and Sheryl Henley of Jackson and Becky and Keith Foster of Perryville, Missouri. He is a project manager with Premium Mechanical.
Son to Michael Scot and Caitlin Audrianna Fox of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Name, Waylon Clyde. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Fox is the former Caitlin Cook, daughter of Punk and Lisa Cook of Marble Hill. She is a surgical technician with Perry County Memorial Hospital. Fox is the son of Tiny and Evelyn Fox of Marble Hill. He is employed by Crader Distributing in Marble Hill.
Daughter to Joshua James and Rebecca Lynne Schulz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Name, Ramsey Lynne. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schulz is the former Rebecca Ledbetter, daughter of Phil and Lynne Ledbetter of Arnold, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner with EBO MD. Schulz is the son of Allan and Susan Schulz of Jackson. He is owner/agent of J.J. Schulz Farmers Insurance Agency.
Son to Trey James David and Whitney Susanne Simmons of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:54 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Name, Greyson Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Simmons is the former Whitney Ostendorf, daughter of Richard and Tammy Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered dietitian with Nutrition Analyst LLC. Simmons is the son of James and Mary Simmons of Benton. He is a warehouse operator at BioKyowa.
Daughter to Jeremiah Lee and Monica Mae Sear of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:34 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Name, Scarlett Sage. Weight, 9 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Sear is the former Monica Welker, daughter of Ronald Welker and Nancy Kirkpatrick of Marble Hill. Sear is the son of Gerald Sear and Kimberly Sear of Glenallen, Missouri.
Son to David Dewayne and Casey Michelle Hull of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Name, Carson Noah. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hull is the former Casey Walka, daughter of Mark and Tracy Walka of Sedgewickville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Hull is the son of Eric and Bonnie Hammock of Cape Girardeau. He is the repair manager at Hutson's Fine Furniture.
Daughter to Bernard E. and Sarah A. Golinski Jr. of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Name, Adalynn Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Golinski is the former Sarah Smothers, daughter of Harlan and Doris Smothers of Gordonville. She is a business analyst with Anthem. Golinski is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
