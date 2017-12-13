Births 12/13/17

Henley

Daughter to Adam and Leah Henley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Name, Madilynn Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Henley is the former Leah Gerecke, daughter of Carolyn and Gary Gerecke of Cape Girardeau. She is a lab coordinator at Southeast Hospital. Henley is the son of Donnie and Sheryl Henley of Jackson and Becky and Keith Foster of Perryville, Missouri. He is a project manager with Premium Mechanical.

Fox

Son to Michael Scot and Caitlin Audrianna Fox of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Name, Waylon Clyde. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Fox is the former Caitlin Cook, daughter of Punk and Lisa Cook of Marble Hill. She is a surgical technician with Perry County Memorial Hospital. Fox is the son of Tiny and Evelyn Fox of Marble Hill. He is employed by Crader Distributing in Marble Hill.

Schulz

Daughter to Joshua James and Rebecca Lynne Schulz of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Name, Ramsey Lynne. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Schulz is the former Rebecca Ledbetter, daughter of Phil and Lynne Ledbetter of Arnold, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner with EBO MD. Schulz is the son of Allan and Susan Schulz of Jackson. He is owner/agent of J.J. Schulz Farmers Insurance Agency.