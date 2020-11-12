Births 12/11/20

Son to Lindall Trent Liley and Lexi Aubyn Johnson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Name, Colt William Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 0.02 ounces. First child. Johnson is the daughter of Amanda Johnson and Justin Johnson of Jackson. Liley is the son of Jason Liley of Leopold, Missouri. He works for Hosemate.
Daughter to Justin Robinson and Bonquita S. Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Name, Sevyn Nevaeh. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Seventh daughter. Cox is the daughter of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and the late Larry Anderson and the late Edward Taylor. Robinson is the son of Jennett McCaster of Sikeston, Missouri, and Frank McCaster of Minneapolis.
Son to Patrick and Destiny Barber of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Name, Fletcher Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Barber is the daughter of William Johnson and Debra Johnson of Delta. Barber is the son of Tammy Brunner of Kelso, Missouri. He works for Welker Fence Co.
Daughter to Eric and Jenni Rinehart of Dexter, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 8:31 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Dru Lauren. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Rinehart is the daughter of Mike and Lynne DeWitt of Sikeston. She is a teacher with the Dexter School District. Rinehart is the son of Ronnie and Judy Patterson of West Fork, Arkansas. He is a farmer.
Daughter to Zachary Birdwell and Mattison Lawson of Portageville, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 11:23 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Isabelle Nechelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lawson is the daughter of Daphne Duncan of Portageville and Bobby Reno. Birdwell is the son of Susie Mathis of Cape Girardeau and Gary Birdwell of Portageville.
Son to Teddy West and Janelle Glosemeyer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Name, Kade Leo. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Eighth child, second son. Glosemeyer is the daughter of Bill Glosemeyer and Nancy Glosemeyer of Cape Girardeau. She is a customer specialist with Verdesian. West is the son of Karla Holloway of Morehouse, Missouri. He is a welder with Manac.
Daughter to Jabez and Sarah Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Name, Lorraine Ruth. Weight, 6 pounds, 11.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Campbell is the daughter of Tim Arnold and Jeanine Arnold of Sikeston. Campbell is the son of Tim Campbell and Roxie Campbell of Columbia, Missouri.
Son to James and Makayla Eddleman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Name, James Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Eddleman is the daughter of Tammy and Bradley McClanahan of Jackson. She is a cashier at the Jackson Walmart. Eddleman is the son of Michelle Bureau of Lewiston, Maine, and the late James Eddleman of Jackson. He is an installer with Viking-Cives Midwest.
Daughter to Nathan and Shevelle Lewer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Name, Shevelle Angelise. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Lewer is the daughter of Stephanie Cavanaugh of Marion, Illinois. She works at Rhodes 101. Lewer is employed by Midwest Lawn.
Son to Blake and Klaire Telle of Uniontown, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Name, Kalvin John. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Telle is the daughter of Tony and Kathryn Lewis of Farmington, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Telle is the son of John and Donna Telle of Uniontown. He works for Steve's Hauling & Excavating.
