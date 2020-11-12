Births 12/11/20

Liley

Son to Lindall Trent Liley and Lexi Aubyn Johnson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Name, Colt William Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 0.02 ounces. First child. Johnson is the daughter of Amanda Johnson and Justin Johnson of Jackson. Liley is the son of Jason Liley of Leopold, Missouri. He works for Hosemate.

Robinson

Daughter to Justin Robinson and Bonquita S. Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Name, Sevyn Nevaeh. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Seventh daughter. Cox is the daughter of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and the late Larry Anderson and the late Edward Taylor. Robinson is the son of Jennett McCaster of Sikeston, Missouri, and Frank McCaster of Minneapolis.

Barber

Son to Patrick and Destiny Barber of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Name, Fletcher Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Barber is the daughter of William Johnson and Debra Johnson of Delta. Barber is the son of Tammy Brunner of Kelso, Missouri. He works for Welker Fence Co.

Rinehart

Daughter to Eric and Jenni Rinehart of Dexter, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 8:31 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Dru Lauren. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Rinehart is the daughter of Mike and Lynne DeWitt of Sikeston. She is a teacher with the Dexter School District. Rinehart is the son of Ronnie and Judy Patterson of West Fork, Arkansas. He is a farmer.

Birdwell

Daughter to Zachary Birdwell and Mattison Lawson of Portageville, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 11:23 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Name, Isabelle Nechelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Lawson is the daughter of Daphne Duncan of Portageville and Bobby Reno. Birdwell is the son of Susie Mathis of Cape Girardeau and Gary Birdwell of Portageville.