Births 12/11/19

Green

Son to Cortne Devonte Green and Miranda Kathleen Cook of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Name, Cortne Devonte Jr. Weight, 8 pound, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Cook is the daughter of Jeff and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. Green is the son of Stacey Green of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Green Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Room Mates and Covenant Care Services.

Foster

Daughter to Joseph Dean and Audrey Maria Foster of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Name, Brynlee Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Foster is the former Audrey Gee, daughter of Aubrey and Gwendolyn Gee of Bernie, Missouri. She is a licensed practical nurse at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau. Foster is the son of Josh and Amy Besher of Fisk, Missouri. He works at the National Guard Armory in Cape Girardeau.

Cooper

Daughter to Nicholas Edward and Alison Christina Cooper of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Hazley Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cooper is the former Alison Razer, daughter of Tammy and Stephanie Burleson of Lilbourn, Missouri. She is employed by Chaffee Nursing Center. Cooper is the son of Scott and Jeannine Stause of Oran, Missouri. He works for Huttig Building Products.

Carrisales

Son to Mark Anthony Carrisales and Marla Louise Young of Parma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Mark Anthony Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Young is the daughter of Kathryn Stroud of Matthews, Missouri, and William Young of Sikeston, Missouri. Carrisales is the son of Maria Martinez and Richard Carrisales of Parma. He works at Casey's Store in New Madrid, Missouri.

Willis

Daughter to Jerrod Damone Willis and Delisal Cree Cole of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Hailan Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Cole is the daughter of Marie Redman of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Glen Cole of Penermon, Missouri. She works for the Family Support Division in Sikeston, Missouri. Willis is the son of James Willis of Murphysboro, Illinois, and the late Georgeatta Willis. He is employed by Ross Furniture in Jackson.

Keller

Daughter to Jared Walter Ronald and Alexis Brianne Keller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Name, Olive Ophelia. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Keller is the former Alexis Smith. She is studying to be a licensed practical nurse and works at Justice. Keller is employed by First Auto Credit.

Cameron

Daughter to Ryan Lee Cameron and Erin Stacie Upchurch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Name, Journey Eileen. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Upchurch is the daughter of Laure Hinton-Upchurch of Cape Girardeau and Richard Upchurch of Benton, Missouri. She is a carhop at Sonic Drive-In at Jackson. Cameron is the son of Teresea Wells of St. Augustine, Florida, and Steve Cameron of Scott City. He works for Plaza Tire Corporation.

Carter

Daughter to Christopher R. and Jacquaisha L. Carter of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Name, Cae'Ora Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Carter is the former Jacquaisha Lane, daughter of Jackie Jones and Willie Shurn of Sikeston. Carter is the son of Wesley Carter and Dana Carter of Sikeston. He works for Manpower/Unilever.

McCormack

Daughter to Tyler Ryan and Brooke Rebecca McCormack of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Name, Brielle Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. McCormack is the former Brooke Seyer, daughter of Becky Seyer and Don Seyer of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Regional Primary Care. McCormack is the son of Marsha McCormack and Rob McCormack of Cape Girardeau. His a process lead at Pioneer Seed.

Osborne

Daughter to Eric Ryan and Kayla Nicole Osborne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Name, Brynn Elise. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Osborne is the former Kayla Espinoza. She is vice president of administration at Premier Physical Therapy. Osborne is quality and logistics supervisor at BioKyowa, Inc.

Kinder

Son to Chad Joseph Kinder and Courtney Renee Klob of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Name, Chapman William. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Klob is the daughter of Al and Becky Klob of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Urology Associates. Kinder is the son of Kirk and Tammy Kinder of Oak Ridge. He is a farmer.

Meyer

Daughter to Nathan Ross Meyer and Olivia Lynn Vaughan of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Nova Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Vaughan is the daughter of Tony Vaughan and Ruth Vaughan of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Meyer is the son of Brian Meyer of Jackson and Ruby Cowan of Patton, Missouri. Meyer and Vaughan are both employed by TG Missouri.