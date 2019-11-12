Births 12/11/19

Son to Cortne Devonte Green and Miranda Kathleen Cook of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Name, Cortne Devonte Jr. Weight, 8 pound, 10 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Cook is the daughter of Jeff and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. Green is the son of Stacey Green of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Green Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Room Mates and Covenant Care Services.
Daughter to Joseph Dean and Audrey Maria Foster of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Name, Brynlee Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Foster is the former Audrey Gee, daughter of Aubrey and Gwendolyn Gee of Bernie, Missouri. She is a licensed practical nurse at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau. Foster is the son of Josh and Amy Besher of Fisk, Missouri. He works at the National Guard Armory in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Nicholas Edward and Alison Christina Cooper of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Hazley Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cooper is the former Alison Razer, daughter of Tammy and Stephanie Burleson of Lilbourn, Missouri. She is employed by Chaffee Nursing Center. Cooper is the son of Scott and Jeannine Stause of Oran, Missouri. He works for Huttig Building Products.
Son to Mark Anthony Carrisales and Marla Louise Young of Parma, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Mark Anthony Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Young is the daughter of Kathryn Stroud of Matthews, Missouri, and William Young of Sikeston, Missouri. Carrisales is the son of Maria Martinez and Richard Carrisales of Parma. He works at Casey's Store in New Madrid, Missouri.
Daughter to Jerrod Damone Willis and Delisal Cree Cole of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Hailan Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Cole is the daughter of Marie Redman of Lilbourn, Missouri, and Glen Cole of Penermon, Missouri. She works for the Family Support Division in Sikeston, Missouri. Willis is the son of James Willis of Murphysboro, Illinois, and the late Georgeatta Willis. He is employed by Ross Furniture in Jackson.
Daughter to Jared Walter Ronald and Alexis Brianne Keller of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Name, Olive Ophelia. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Keller is the former Alexis Smith. She is studying to be a licensed practical nurse and works at Justice. Keller is employed by First Auto Credit.
Daughter to Ryan Lee Cameron and Erin Stacie Upchurch of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:04 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Name, Journey Eileen. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Upchurch is the daughter of Laure Hinton-Upchurch of Cape Girardeau and Richard Upchurch of Benton, Missouri. She is a carhop at Sonic Drive-In at Jackson. Cameron is the son of Teresea Wells of St. Augustine, Florida, and Steve Cameron of Scott City. He works for Plaza Tire Corporation.
Daughter to Christopher R. and Jacquaisha L. Carter of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Name, Cae'Ora Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Carter is the former Jacquaisha Lane, daughter of Jackie Jones and Willie Shurn of Sikeston. Carter is the son of Wesley Carter and Dana Carter of Sikeston. He works for Manpower/Unilever.
Daughter to Tyler Ryan and Brooke Rebecca McCormack of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Name, Brielle Ryan. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. McCormack is the former Brooke Seyer, daughter of Becky Seyer and Don Seyer of New Hamburg, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at Regional Primary Care. McCormack is the son of Marsha McCormack and Rob McCormack of Cape Girardeau. His a process lead at Pioneer Seed.
Daughter to Eric Ryan and Kayla Nicole Osborne of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Name, Brynn Elise. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Osborne is the former Kayla Espinoza. She is vice president of administration at Premier Physical Therapy. Osborne is quality and logistics supervisor at BioKyowa, Inc.
Son to Chad Joseph Kinder and Courtney Renee Klob of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Name, Chapman William. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Klob is the daughter of Al and Becky Klob of Jackson. She is a medical assistant at Urology Associates. Kinder is the son of Kirk and Tammy Kinder of Oak Ridge. He is a farmer.
Daughter to Nathan Ross Meyer and Olivia Lynn Vaughan of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Nova Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Vaughan is the daughter of Tony Vaughan and Ruth Vaughan of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Meyer is the son of Brian Meyer of Jackson and Ruby Cowan of Patton, Missouri. Meyer and Vaughan are both employed by TG Missouri.
Son to Hagen Robert and Erica Ellen Nelson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Neil Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Nelson is the former Erica Nelson, daughter of Glen Nelson and Nichole Nelson of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Nelson is the son of Donald Nelson and Carol Nelson of Jackson, Tennessee. Mr. and Mrs. Nelson both work for Saint Francis Healthcare.
Daughter to Timothy James and Taylor Whitney Long of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Roselyn Leeann. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Taylor Irwin, daughter of Derrick and Rosemary Irwin of Oran. She is a teacher with the Kelso, Missouri, School District. Long is the son of Jeff and Ella Long of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a maintenance worker at Bertrand Nursing Home.
Son to Eric Huebel and Staci Pulliam, Southeast Hospital, 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Name, James Russell. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Pulliam is the daughter of Patricia Pulliam of Cape Girardeau and the late Raymond Pulliam. Huebel is the son of Kay Huebel and Randy Huebel of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Preston Andrew "Drew" and Megan Grace St. John of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Name, Seraphia Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. St. John is the former Megan Wright, daughter of Judy Wright of Rolla, Missouri, and the late William "Bill" Wright. She is a teacher at the University School for Young Children. St. John is the son of Beverly St. John of Houston, Missouri, and the late Dr. C. Gerald "Gerry" St. John. He is a firefighter with the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Justin and MacKenzie Drury of Burfordville, Southeast Hospital, 6:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Name, Dasi Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Kenneth Jones and Lori Jones of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for the Jackson School District. Drury is the son of Dan Drury of Cape Girardeau and Karla Drury of St. Augustine, Florida. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Son to Shaun Varro and Jessica Kuntze of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Name, Korbyn Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Kuntze is the daughter of Donna and Darren Bullard of Jackson. She works for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838. Varro is employed by Kinder Co.
Daughter to Donald Louis and Whitney Erin Bradley of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:02 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Name, Mackenzie Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bradley is the former Whitney Arnold, daughter of Robert "Bobby" Arnold and Janice Arnold of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She works at US Bank. Bradley is the son of David Bradley and Vivian Bradley of Chaffee. He is employed by Coad Toyota.
Daughter to Tyler James and Lynsey Paige Lockwood of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:16 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Name, Rosa Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Lockwood is the former Lynsey Daniels, daughter of Brad and Neila Gilmer of Sikeston, Missouri, and Johnny Daniels of Fisk, Missouri. She is a stylist at Cutting Edge Salon. Lockwood is the son of Troy and Michelle Riley of Morehouse, Missouri. He is a service writer for Gearheads Automotive.
Son to Garrett and Brandy Metje of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Name, Beau Alan. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Metje is the daughter of Darrell Foeste and Christy Gowan of Cape Girardeau, and Rusty Gowan of St. Cloud, Florida. She works at A Small World Preschool. Metje is the son of Jeff and Angie Graviett of Gordonville, and Brent and Shelly Metje of Biehle, Missouri. He is a carpenter for C&D Interiors and Duby Plastering.
Daughter to Michael Mungle and Chasity Meyer of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Name, Makynli Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Meyer is the daughter of Dale Meyer and Lisa Meyer of Biehle, Missouri. She works at Salon 72. Mungle is the son of Rene Mungle of Sedgewickville and the late Kenny Mungle. He is the owner of Mungle Trucking & Excavating.
Son to Kendal Charles and Kaci Lynn Deason of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Krozby Cash. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Deason is the former Kaci Menz, daughter of Marty and Jerrilynn Menz of Delta. She works at Dogwood Veterinary Hospital. Deason is the son of Terry and Dorothy Deason of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is employed by Heartland Coca Cola.
Daughter to Ovell Jordan Pollard and Macie Renee Lemons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Name, Emberlynn Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Lemons is the daughter of Amber and Dave Moore of Jackson. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Pollard works at Plaza Tire.