Births 12/11/18

Daughter to Ryan and Sarah Housman of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Name, McKenna Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Housman is the daughter of Robert Newsom of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Nilda Lugo of New Madrid, Missouri. She works at Glowing Hearts. Housman is the son of Danny and Laurie Housman of Charleston, Missouri. He works for American Commercial Barge Lines.
Son to Brandon and Kelly Buerck of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Name, Grey Jackson. Weights, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Buerck is the daughter of Brian Randolph of Cape Girardeau and Sarah Randolph of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Fresenius Kidney Care. Buerck is the son of Thomas and Eunice Buerck of Perryville. He works for Schumer Brothers.
