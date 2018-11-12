Records December 11, 2018

Births 12/11/18

Daughter to Ryan and Sarah Housman of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Name, McKenna Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Housman is the daughter of Robert Newsom of Caruthersville, Missouri, and Nilda Lugo of New Madrid, Missouri. She works at Glowing Hearts. Housman is the son of Danny and Laurie Housman of Charleston, Missouri. He works for American Commercial Barge Lines...