Births 12/10/20

Williams

Son to Todd and Chelsea Williams of Halls, Tennessee, Covington Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee, 11:37 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Denver Wade. Weight, 8 pounds. Eighth child, sixth son. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Joe White of Bertrand, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Williams is the son of Gini and Randy Williams of Commerce, Georgia. He is employed at the Army Corps of Engineers in Millington, Tennessee.

Brewer

Son to Trenton Dewayne Brewer and Karen Ann Henson of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Name, Corbin Myles. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brewer is the son of William Brewer and the late Willine Brewer.

Eddleman

Son to Cody Allen and Logan Nicole Eddleman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Lane William. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Eddleman is the former Logan Kiehne, daughter of Dwayne Kiehne and Amie Kiehne of Jackson. She is a social service specialist with the state of Missouri. Eddleman is the son of Michelle Bureau of Lewiston, Maine, and the late James Eddleman of Jackson. He is a heavy equipment operator with KLE Underground, LLC.

Johnson

Son to James Dean and Samantha Rene Johnson of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Name, Zayden Kade. Weight, 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Samantha Sams, daughter of Tanya and Ronnie Sams of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works for Grand Rivers Community Bank. Johnson is the son of Cynthia and Robert Johnson of Olive Branch. He is employed by Bennett Ag.

Reed

Daughter to Jimmy Dewayne and Lindsey Kaye Reed of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Name, Adalynn Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Reed is the former Lindsey Pender, daughter of Cynthia Pender-Cochran and Randy Green of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Landmark Hospital. Reed is the son of Susan Beard of Jackson and the late Jimmy Reed of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. He works for Morley Building Supply.

Miller

Son to Alan Blake and Armi Grace Miller of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Daniel Blake. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the former Armi Deocampo, daughter of Arnold Deocampo and Milalona Deocampo of Manila, Philippines. Miller is the son of Alan K. Miller of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Crystal Emmons of East Prairie, Missouri.

Tovar-Landin

Son to Chance Parker Landin and Adriana Linlee Tovar of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Silas Lucio Alfredo. Weight, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Tovar is the daughter of Teresa Tovar of Cape Girardeau and Jose Alfredo Tovar-Zapatero of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Landin is the son of Jo Lynn Parker of Tampa, Kansas, and Lucio Landin of Chihuahua, Mexico. He is employed by Rhodes 101.

Busciglio

Son to Joseph Michael and Destiny Amber Busciglio of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Joseph Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Busciglio is the former Destiny Schroeder, daughter of Travis Schroeder and Andrea Schroeder of Springerville, Arizona. Busciglio is the son of Joseph Busciglio of Chaffee and Jean McClanahan of Jackson. He works for SEMO CBD.

Metje

Daughter to Seth Kristopher and Allison Brooke Metje of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Willow Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Metje is the former Allison Harper, daughter of Brian Harper of Cape Girardeau and Andrea and Paul McWilliams of Desloge, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Metje is the son of Kirk Metje of Cape Girardeau and Kandee and Mark Oliver of Cape Girardeau. He is an entrepreneur, the owner of The Gloss Boss LLC.

McIntyre

Daughter to Destiny Love McIntyre of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Name, Genesis Delilah Love. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. McIntyre is the daughter of Rabecca Ticer of Cape Girardeau. She works at Jimmy John's.

Page

Son to Cody Wayne and Ashley Renee Page of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Name, Tatum Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Page is the former Ashley Livingston, daughter of Kim and Paul Dirnberger of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Page is the son of Kenny and Diane Page of Scott City.

Bechtel

Son to John Warren and Kelly Ann Bechtel II of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Name, William Seymour. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Bechtel is the former Kelly Zappulla, daughter of Barbara Zappulla of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Bechtel is the son of John Bechtel and Jeanne Bechtel of Springfield, New Jersey. He is the children's pastor at Bethel Assembly of God.