Births 12/10/20

Son to Todd and Chelsea Williams of Halls, Tennessee, Covington Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee, 11:37 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Denver Wade. Weight, 8 pounds. Eighth child, sixth son. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Joe White of Bertrand, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Williams is the son of Gini and Randy Williams of Commerce, Georgia. He is employed at the Army Corps of Engineers in Millington, Tennessee.
Son to Trenton Dewayne Brewer and Karen Ann Henson of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Name, Corbin Myles. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brewer is the son of William Brewer and the late Willine Brewer.
Son to Cody Allen and Logan Nicole Eddleman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Name, Lane William. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Eddleman is the former Logan Kiehne, daughter of Dwayne Kiehne and Amie Kiehne of Jackson. She is a social service specialist with the state of Missouri. Eddleman is the son of Michelle Bureau of Lewiston, Maine, and the late James Eddleman of Jackson. He is a heavy equipment operator with KLE Underground, LLC.
Son to James Dean and Samantha Rene Johnson of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Name, Zayden Kade. Weight, 5 pounds, 4.3 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Samantha Sams, daughter of Tanya and Ronnie Sams of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works for Grand Rivers Community Bank. Johnson is the son of Cynthia and Robert Johnson of Olive Branch. He is employed by Bennett Ag.
Daughter to Jimmy Dewayne and Lindsey Kaye Reed of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Name, Adalynn Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Reed is the former Lindsey Pender, daughter of Cynthia Pender-Cochran and Randy Green of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Landmark Hospital. Reed is the son of Susan Beard of Jackson and the late Jimmy Reed of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. He works for Morley Building Supply.
Son to Alan Blake and Armi Grace Miller of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Daniel Blake. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miller is the former Armi Deocampo, daughter of Arnold Deocampo and Milalona Deocampo of Manila, Philippines. Miller is the son of Alan K. Miller of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Crystal Emmons of East Prairie, Missouri.
Son to Chance Parker Landin and Adriana Linlee Tovar of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Silas Lucio Alfredo. Weight, 10 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Tovar is the daughter of Teresa Tovar of Cape Girardeau and Jose Alfredo Tovar-Zapatero of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Landin is the son of Jo Lynn Parker of Tampa, Kansas, and Lucio Landin of Chihuahua, Mexico. He is employed by Rhodes 101.
Son to Joseph Michael and Destiny Amber Busciglio of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Joseph Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Busciglio is the former Destiny Schroeder, daughter of Travis Schroeder and Andrea Schroeder of Springerville, Arizona. Busciglio is the son of Joseph Busciglio of Chaffee and Jean McClanahan of Jackson. He works for SEMO CBD.
Daughter to Seth Kristopher and Allison Brooke Metje of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Name, Willow Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Metje is the former Allison Harper, daughter of Brian Harper of Cape Girardeau and Andrea and Paul McWilliams of Desloge, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner at Saint Francis Medical Center. Metje is the son of Kirk Metje of Cape Girardeau and Kandee and Mark Oliver of Cape Girardeau. He is an entrepreneur, the owner of The Gloss Boss LLC.
Daughter to Destiny Love McIntyre of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Name, Genesis Delilah Love. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. McIntyre is the daughter of Rabecca Ticer of Cape Girardeau. She works at Jimmy John's.
Son to Cody Wayne and Ashley Renee Page of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Name, Tatum Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Page is the former Ashley Livingston, daughter of Kim and Paul Dirnberger of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Page is the son of Kenny and Diane Page of Scott City.
Son to John Warren and Kelly Ann Bechtel II of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Name, William Seymour. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Bechtel is the former Kelly Zappulla, daughter of Barbara Zappulla of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Bechtel is the son of John Bechtel and Jeanne Bechtel of Springfield, New Jersey. He is the children's pastor at Bethel Assembly of God.
Son to Benjamin Gray Mullins and Roxanna Nayell Villasenor of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:34 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Name, William Villasenor. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Villasenor is the daughter of Manuel Villasenor and Olivia Gonzalez of Cape Girardeau. She is a social worker with the state of Missouri. Mullins is the son of Jim Mullins and Janna Mullins of Farmington, Kentucky. He is an engineer with CarSaver.
Daughter to Michael Dewayne and Charatie Renee Nelson Jr., of Lilbourn, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:31 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Name, Gracelyn Renee. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Nelson is the former Charatie Waldrep, daughter of David and Robbie Waldrep of Haleyville, Alabama, and Lorrie Newsom of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for Cargill. Nelson is the son of Mike and Ronda Nelson of Lilbourn. He is employed by Magnitude 7 Metals.
Son to Ryan Andrew and Elizabeth Paige Welter of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:34 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Name, Max Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Welter is the former Elizabeth Corwin. She is a teacher at Wing Elementary School. Welter is a loan processor at Focus Bank.
Daughter to Travis and Katie Roth of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Name, Leah Ruby. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Roth is the former Katie Stephens, daughter of Rob and Jean Stephens of Jackson. She is a project manager with Murphy Business. Roth is the son of Terry and Linda Roth of Jackson. He is a project manager with Penzel Construction Co.
Daughter to Sammy Lee and Angela Sue Davis Jr., of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Name, Lynlee Danielle. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Davis is the former Angela Flannery, daughter of William Flannery and Lois Flannery of Jackson. She is a paraprofessional at South Elementary School. Davis is the son of Sammy Davis and Valerie Davis of Cape Girardeau. He is a forklift driver at Nestle Purina.
Son to Brittany Nichole Kennedy of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Name, Carter Kage. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Kennedy is the daughter of Christina Kirkman of Delta.
Daughter to Chris James Trost and Abby Renee Holder of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:14 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Name, Journey Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, .5 ounces. First child. Holder is the daughter of Randy Holder and Carrie Holder of Scott City. She is an operations manager with Rhodes 101. Trost is the son of Ami Trost of Chaffee. He is a material handler at Orgill.
Son to Cody Shane Bowers and Karla Alison Brown of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:14 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Name, Tate Nolan. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Brown is the daughter of Christine and Tony Brown of Marble Hill. She works in accounts receivable at Cape Radiology Group. Bowers is the son of Penny and Don Hudgens of Marble Hill. He is a welder at Greenbrier Companies.
Son to Kurt Harris and Taylor Brooke Rendleman of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Name, Lennon Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Rendleman is the former Taylor Sanders, daughter of Karen Waller and Dennis Sanders of Jackson. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Rendleman is the son of Kent and Tami Rendleman of Oran. He is employed by Enbridge.
Son to Kyle Wade and Kelsie Elizabeth Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:21 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Name, Owen Tyler. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Kelsie Long, daughter of Sheila Long and John Long of Marble Hill. Cook is the son of Todd Cook of Glen Allen, Missouri, and Jeanette Dudley of Dexter, Missouri. He works for Semo Milling LLC.
Son to Leighton Gene Ferrell and Brandi Nichole Compas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:19 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Name, Canyon Merril. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Compas is the daughter of Nancy Compas of Cape Girardeau and James Compas of Jackson. She works at Walmart Neighborhood Market. Ferrell is the son of Donnie Gene Ferrell of Acme, Louisiana, and Jackie Tiffee of Monterey, Louisiana. He is employed by Campus Auto.
Son to Spencer Kyle and Chantil Elise Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1;27 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Name, Knox Koal. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bollinger is the former Chantil Buerck, daughter of Brad and Daphine Buerck of Perryville, Missouri. She is a school nurse with the Meadow Heights School District. Bollinger is the son of Johnna Bollinger of Patton, Missouri, and Neal Bollinger of Sedgewickville. He is an operator with Environmental Quality Management.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.