Births 12/10/19

Son to John Nicholas and Christa Marie Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Name, Wyatt Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Jerry and Jeanette Belk of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Martin is the son of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. He works for Drury Southwest Inc.
Son to Joseph Lee and Hannah Lynn Shands of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Name, Jordan Lee Russell. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Shands is the daughter of Darryl and Tonya Pfeiffer of Jackson. Shands is the son of Jimmy Lee Jr. and Margaret Shands of East Prairie, Missouri. He is in the U.S. Air Force.
Son to Calvin Gene Ayers and Taylor Maris Brinkley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:37 a.m.,Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Z'Keilon Calvin. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Ms. Brinkley is the daughter of Nicole Greabie of Cape Girardeau and Daniel Dunning of Oran, Missouri. She works at Heartland Care and Rehab Center.
Daughter to Todd Frank and Malynda Siebert Tumminia of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Andi Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Tumminia is the daughter of Rich and Denise Siebert of Cape Girardeau. She works at St. Vincent Parish School. Tumminia is the son of Tony and Sue Tumminia of St. Louis. He works at Lumenis.
Son to Jason Rhodes and Kelly Marie Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:39 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Cameron Rhodes. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Westbrook is the daughter of Jeff and Sheila Irvin of Leopold, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Oran School District. Westbrook is the son of Kenny and Mary Gayle Westbrook of Advance. He is a farmer with Jenkins Farm.
Son to Joseph Robert and Whitney Erin Rowley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Tag James. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Rowley is the daughter of Larry and Patti Beussink of Jackson. She is a teacher at West Lane Elementary School. Rowley is the son of Ken and Debra Rowley of West Suffield, Connecticut and Diane and James Holtz of Janesville, Wisconsin. He is pastor at Emanuel United Church of Christ.
Son to Joseph Daniel and Jenna Deane Bartley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Name, Destery Barrett. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Mrs. Bartley is the daughter of Douglas and Stacy Gorman of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Bartley is the son of Jimmie Bartley of Farmington, Missouri and Donna Deason of Farmington. He works for Vintage Software.
Son to Bruce Wayne and Michelle Renee House of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Name, Caden Gene. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. House is the daughter of Gene and Leola Bock of Uniontown, Missouri. She is a librarian at Perry County School District 32. House is the son of Dennis and Joanne House of Perryville. He is an auto body technician at Dan's Auto Body.
Son to Robert Bennett and Jessica Ellen McQuillen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Jace Aiden. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. McQuillen is the daughter of Roger and Angie Griffith of Jackson. McQuillen is the son of Robert McQuillen of Detroit and Martha McQuillen of Benton, Illinois. He works for the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Son to Dylan Michael Pierce-Thiele and Aspen Lyn Clifton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Houlton Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Clifton is the daughter of Meyeretta Clifton of Cape Girardeau and Jayme Minton of Oran, Missouri. She works at Fazoli's. Pierce-Thiele is the son of Michelle Thiele of Cape Girardeau and Chad Pierce of Jackson. He is employed by Walmart.
Daughter to Josh Michael Turbeville and Amy Nicolle Cook of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Name, Shelbie Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Cook is the former Amy White, daughter of Roy White and Robin White of Jackson. Turbeville is the son of Mike Turbeville and Elizabeth Turbeville of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a mechanic at Ray's Tire and Auto.
Son to Tyler Lynn and Whitney Breanna Welker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Name, Levi Tyler. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Welker is the former Whitney Walker, daughter of Kevin and Brenda Walker of Zalma, Missouri. She is a medical laboratory scientist at SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Don and Juanita Welker of Marble Hill. He is a commercial banking portfolio manager at Commerce Bank.
Son to Justin Allen and Jessica Dawn Miller of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Name, Jack Lucas. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Miller is the former Jessica Mouser, daughter of Linda Mouser and Stanley Mouser of McClure, Illinois. Miller is the son of Sherry Miller and Allen Miller of Tamms. He is a farmer with Miller Farms.
Daughter to Garrett Cole Blocker and Makalia Danielle Beck of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Name, McKinley Mae. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Beck is the daughter of Shelby Beck of Piggott, Arkansas, and Jason Beck of Paragould, Arkansas. She is employed by General Baptist Nursing Home. Blocker is the son of Tonya Gage and Gary Blocker of Oran. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Danny Allen and Rachelle Elisabeth Brosnan of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Name, Finley Elisabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 15.6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Brosnan is the former Rachelle Vaught, daughter of Chris and Lisa Vaught of Jackson. She is a speech-language pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Brosnan is the son of Michael and Berna Brosnan of Morgantown, Kentucky. He is a police officer with the Jackson Police Department.
Son to Matthew Kyle and Whitney Danielle Fluegge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:03 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Name, Brycen Cole. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fluegge is the former Whitney Dittmer, daughter of Richard and Angela Dittmer of Van Buren, Missouri. Fluegge is the son of Kenneth and Monica Fluegge of Jackson. He is the manager of Ken's Ace Hardware.
Son to Ronald Joseph and Amy Elizabeth Brown of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:32 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Name, Harrison Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brown is the former Amy Ryan, daughter of John and Carolyn Ryan of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Brown is the son of James and Linda Brown of Jackson. He works for the Wallace and Associates Insurance Agency.
Son to Dusty Lee and Hillary Renee Miller of Jonesboro, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Name, Blakley Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Miller is the former Hillary Abernathy, daughter of Scott and Rhonda Abernathy of Jonesboro. She is assistant executive director of R & J Country Living. Miller is the son of Mitch and Doris Miller of Anna, Illinois. He is a John Deere master service technician with Hutson Inc.
Son to Andrew Michael and Blythe Nicole Bertrand of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Name, Jagger Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bertrand is the former Blythe Schmitt, daughter of Keith and Beth Keller of Jackson. She is physical therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bertrand is the son of Cherri Bertrand of Jackson. His a physical therapist with Pyramid Home Health.
Son to Michael Joseph Tucker and Valerie Elaine Otten of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Name, Miles Lee. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Otten is the daughter of Larry Otten and Loretta Otten of Perryville. She is employed by Executive Dining. Tucker is the son of Eric Tucker of Granite City, Illinois, and Angela Ferrin Birt of Gering, Nebraska. He works for BFC Composting.
Son to Charles Allen Blair and Jennifer Kay Adams of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Name, Bryson Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Ms. Adams works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Blair is self-employed.
Son to Marcus Carl Jackson and Mashayia K. Proby of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Nasir Charles. First child. Ms. Proby is the daughter of Pauline Starks of Caruthersville, Missouri. She works at Popeye's Chicken. Jackson is the son of Verline Dowell of Charleston, Missouri. He works at Toyota Gosei.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.