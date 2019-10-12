Births 12/10/19

Martin

Son to John Nicholas and Christa Marie Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:51 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Name, Wyatt Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Martin is the daughter of Jerry and Jeanette Belk of Chaffee, Missouri. She works for Saint Francis Healthcare. Martin is the son of Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau. He works for Drury Southwest Inc.

Shands

Son to Joseph Lee and Hannah Lynn Shands of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Name, Jordan Lee Russell. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Shands is the daughter of Darryl and Tonya Pfeiffer of Jackson. Shands is the son of Jimmy Lee Jr. and Margaret Shands of East Prairie, Missouri. He is in the U.S. Air Force.

Ayers

Son to Calvin Gene Ayers and Taylor Maris Brinkley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:37 a.m.,Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Z'Keilon Calvin. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Ms. Brinkley is the daughter of Nicole Greabie of Cape Girardeau and Daniel Dunning of Oran, Missouri. She works at Heartland Care and Rehab Center.

Tumminia

Daughter to Todd Frank and Malynda Siebert Tumminia of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:21 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Andi Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Tumminia is the daughter of Rich and Denise Siebert of Cape Girardeau. She works at St. Vincent Parish School. Tumminia is the son of Tony and Sue Tumminia of St. Louis. He works at Lumenis.

Westbrook

Son to Jason Rhodes and Kelly Marie Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:39 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Cameron Rhodes. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Westbrook is the daughter of Jeff and Sheila Irvin of Leopold, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Oran School District. Westbrook is the son of Kenny and Mary Gayle Westbrook of Advance. He is a farmer with Jenkins Farm.

Rowley

Son to Joseph Robert and Whitney Erin Rowley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Tag James. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Rowley is the daughter of Larry and Patti Beussink of Jackson. She is a teacher at West Lane Elementary School. Rowley is the son of Ken and Debra Rowley of West Suffield, Connecticut and Diane and James Holtz of Janesville, Wisconsin. He is pastor at Emanuel United Church of Christ.

Bartley

Son to Joseph Daniel and Jenna Deane Bartley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Name, Destery Barrett. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Mrs. Bartley is the daughter of Douglas and Stacy Gorman of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Bartley is the son of Jimmie Bartley of Farmington, Missouri and Donna Deason of Farmington. He works for Vintage Software.

House

Son to Bruce Wayne and Michelle Renee House of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Name, Caden Gene. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. House is the daughter of Gene and Leola Bock of Uniontown, Missouri. She is a librarian at Perry County School District 32. House is the son of Dennis and Joanne House of Perryville. He is an auto body technician at Dan's Auto Body.

McQuillen

Son to Robert Bennett and Jessica Ellen McQuillen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Jace Aiden. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. McQuillen is the daughter of Roger and Angie Griffith of Jackson. McQuillen is the son of Robert McQuillen of Detroit and Martha McQuillen of Benton, Illinois. He works for the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Pierce-Thiele

Son to Dylan Michael Pierce-Thiele and Aspen Lyn Clifton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Houlton Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Clifton is the daughter of Meyeretta Clifton of Cape Girardeau and Jayme Minton of Oran, Missouri. She works at Fazoli's. Pierce-Thiele is the son of Michelle Thiele of Cape Girardeau and Chad Pierce of Jackson. He is employed by Walmart.

Turbeville

Daughter to Josh Michael Turbeville and Amy Nicolle Cook of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Name, Shelbie Rae. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Cook is the former Amy White, daughter of Roy White and Robin White of Jackson. Turbeville is the son of Mike Turbeville and Elizabeth Turbeville of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a mechanic at Ray's Tire and Auto.