Births 12-1-19

Son to Christopher Bryant and Kelsey Phillips-Franklin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Name, Elias Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Ms. Phillips-Franklin is the daughter of Stephen Franklin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Public Partnerships. Bryant is the son of Natalie Giles of Cape Girardeau. He works at U-Haul.
Son to Jose Figueroa and Knikita Fernandez of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Name, Kingston Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Fernandez works at Don's Key and Lock Shop. Figueroa works at Maverick Equity.
Daughter to Joey and Kirstie Withrow of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019. Name, Scarlett Alice. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Withrow is the daughter of Deb Singleton of Fredricktown, Missouri and Rowdy Reagan of Fredericktown. She works at G.R. Insurance Associates. Withrow is the son of Mark and Lynn Withrow of Perryville. He works at Jett Metals.
Son to Nick and Annah Voshage of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Monday, Nov 25, 2019. Name, Miles Lee. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Voshage is the daughter of Steven and Rita Keele of Cape Girardeau. She works at Broadway Pharmacy. Voshage is the son of Joe and Ruby Voshage of Jackson. He works at Bowen Engineering and Surveying.
Son to Otto and Tori Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Hayes Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Scott and Betty Smith of Franklin, Ohio. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Davis is the son of Tim and Sherrie Davis of Jackson and Barb and Howard Hammers of Jackson. He works at Auto Tire & Parts NAPA.
Son to Turhan Hampton II and Kyanne Fox-Moore of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Josiah Lamont. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Ms. Fox-Moore is the daughter of Shannon Fox of Cape Girardeau and Jerry Moore of St. Louis. Hampton is the son of Jennifer Mooring of St. Louis and Turhan Hampton of St. Louis.
Son to Drew and Emily Satterfield of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Name, Owen Zural. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Satterfield is the daughter of Gary and Shari Dyer of St. Paul, Missouri. Satterfield is the son of Joe and Cindy Satterfield of Dexter, Missouri.
