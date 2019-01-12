Births 12-1-19

Bryant

Son to Christopher Bryant and Kelsey Phillips-Franklin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Name, Elias Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Ms. Phillips-Franklin is the daughter of Stephen Franklin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Public Partnerships. Bryant is the son of Natalie Giles of Cape Girardeau. He works at U-Haul.

Figueroa

Son to Jose Figueroa and Knikita Fernandez of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Name, Kingston Alexander. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Fernandez works at Don's Key and Lock Shop. Figueroa works at Maverick Equity.

Withrow

Daughter to Joey and Kirstie Withrow of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:46 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, 2019. Name, Scarlett Alice. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Withrow is the daughter of Deb Singleton of Fredricktown, Missouri and Rowdy Reagan of Fredericktown. She works at G.R. Insurance Associates. Withrow is the son of Mark and Lynn Withrow of Perryville. He works at Jett Metals.