Births 11/9/17

Vanpool

Daughter to Branden and Joelle Vanpool of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Name, Charlie Eve. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vanpool is the former Joelle Trower, daughter of Jerry Trower and Judy Trower of Palmyra, Missouri. She is a teaching assistant at Alma Schrader Elementary School. Vanpool is the son of Fred Vetter and Cindy Vetter of Commerce, Missouri. He is employed by VP's Appliance Repair.

Howell

Daughter to Shawna Howell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Name, ZyOna L'Nese. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Howell is the daughter of Sharon Davis of Cape Girardeau.

Essner

Daughter to Zachary Gerard and Jacklyn Marie Essner of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Name, Maggie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Essner is the former Jacklyn Ruopp, daughter of Jack and Janice Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Essner is the son of Gerard and Carolyn Essner of Chaffee, Missouri. He does electrical work for KT Power Systems and is a farmer.