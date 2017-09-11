Births 11/9/17

Daughter to Branden and Joelle Vanpool of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Name, Charlie Eve. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vanpool is the former Joelle Trower, daughter of Jerry Trower and Judy Trower of Palmyra, Missouri. She is a teaching assistant at Alma Schrader Elementary School. Vanpool is the son of Fred Vetter and Cindy Vetter of Commerce, Missouri. He is employed by VP's Appliance Repair.
Daughter to Shawna Howell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Name, ZyOna L'Nese. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Howell is the daughter of Sharon Davis of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Zachary Gerard and Jacklyn Marie Essner of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Name, Maggie Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Essner is the former Jacklyn Ruopp, daughter of Jack and Janice Ruopp of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Essner is the son of Gerard and Carolyn Essner of Chaffee, Missouri. He does electrical work for KT Power Systems and is a farmer.
Son to Jacob Roger and Brooke Lynn Bynum of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:24 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, Carson Ryder. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bynum is the former Brooke Johnson, daughter of Trish Johnson of Marquand, Missouri, and J.J. Johnson. She is employed by Pizza Hut. Bynum is the son of Julie Bynum of Phoenix and Allen Bynum of Nashville, Tennessee. He is employed by Townsend Tree Service.
Daughter to Michelle Dawn Marshall of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, NeVaeh Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Marshall is the daughter of Kimberly Woodworth of East Prairie and Robbie Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Jacob James and Brittany Rose Vincent of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:19 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Name, Sirius Orion. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Vincent is the former Brittany Viverette, daughter of Angela Brown of Marston, Missouri. Vincent is the son of Christina Vincent and Bradley Vincent of Potosi, Missouri.
Son to Chelsea Lee Poe of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Name, Myles Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Poe is the daughter of Susan Poe and Wendell Poe of Cape Girardeau. She is a universal banker at US Bank.
