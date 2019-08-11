All sections
RecordsNovember 8, 2019

Births 11/8/19

Southeast Missourian

Lee

Daughter to Ethan and Kelsey Lee of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Name, Kennedi Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lee is the daughter of Kenny and Sharon Blue of Chaffee. She is a speech language pathologist with the Cape Girardeau School District. Lee is the son of Mark Edward Lee of Blodgett, Missouri, and Retha Dalton of Sikeston, Missouri.

Gross

Son to Andrew and Bailey Gross of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Clyde Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gross is the daughter of Sam and Melanie Duncan of New Madrid, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Gross is the son of Tom and Donna Gross of Gordonville. He works for Ameren Missouri.

