Births 11/8/19

Gross

Son to Andrew and Bailey Gross of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Name, Clyde Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Gross is the daughter of Sam and Melanie Duncan of New Madrid, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Gross is the son of Tom and Donna Gross of Gordonville. He works for Ameren Missouri.