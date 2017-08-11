Births 11/8/17

Hopewell

Daughter to Phillip William and Stephanie Rae Hopewell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:34 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Name, Wren Aleeze. Weight, 6.6 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hopewell is the former Stephanie Williams, daughter of Eddie and Tammy Wallace of Perryville, Missouri. Hopewell is the son of Gary and Phyllis Hopewell of Perryville. He is the general manager of the Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, McDonald's.

Foeste

Son to Christopher Michael and Lauren Nicole Foeste of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, Chase Michael. Weight, 9.5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Foeste is the former Lauren Knoble, daughter of Mike and Debbie Knoble of St. Peters, Missouri. She is employed by East Elementary School in Jackson. Foeste is the son of Mike and Jane Foeste of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Big River Communications.

Sanders

Son to Richard Wade and Jamie Nicole Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, George Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the former Jaime Medlin, daughter of Ron and Brenda Medlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sanders is the son of Richard Wade and Laura Sanders of Leopold, Missouri. He is a licensed practical nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.