Births 11/8/17

Daughter to Phillip William and Stephanie Rae Hopewell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:34 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Name, Wren Aleeze. Weight, 6.6 pounds. First child. Mrs. Hopewell is the former Stephanie Williams, daughter of Eddie and Tammy Wallace of Perryville, Missouri. Hopewell is the son of Gary and Phyllis Hopewell of Perryville. He is the general manager of the Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, McDonald's.
Son to Christopher Michael and Lauren Nicole Foeste of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, Chase Michael. Weight, 9.5 pounds. First child. Mrs. Foeste is the former Lauren Knoble, daughter of Mike and Debbie Knoble of St. Peters, Missouri. She is employed by East Elementary School in Jackson. Foeste is the son of Mike and Jane Foeste of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Big River Communications.
Son to Richard Wade and Jamie Nicole Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, George Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the former Jaime Medlin, daughter of Ron and Brenda Medlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sanders is the son of Richard Wade and Laura Sanders of Leopold, Missouri. He is a licensed practical nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Tyler James and Angela Michelle Webb of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Name, Ruby Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Webb is the former Angela Vaughan, daughter of Sheri Vaughan of Diehlstadt, Missouri, and Mike and Amy Vaughan of Sikeston, Missouri. She works in finance at Tri-State Water, Power, and Air. Webb is the son of Jeff Snider of Jackson. He is the water-operations manager for Tri-State Water, Power, and Air.
Son to Ethan Emil and Justina Marie Utecht of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Name, Kaysen Orvil. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Utecht is the former Justina Strecker, daughter of Larry and Michelle Strecker. She is a sixth-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran School. Utecht is the son of Drew and Lori Utecht. He is an engineer with TG Missouri.
Daughter to Cortavian James Silman and Katlyn Paige Masters of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Name, Leighla Aniyah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Masters is the daughter of Keith and Danielle Masters of Morley, Missouri. She is a graduate practical nurse at the Lutheran Home. Silman is the son of Jamie and Sandra Long of Jackson. He is a butcher with Fruitland American Meat.
