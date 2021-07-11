Births 11/7/21

Kohlfeld

Son to Courtland and Mary Catherine Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Name, Beau Capshaw Catrino. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kohlfeld is the daughter of Bo and Linda Catrino of Sikeston, Missouri. Kohlfeld is the son of Mike and Barb Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau.

Woomer

Son to Anthony and Karen Woomer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Name, Matthew Harrison. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Woomer is the daughter of Thomas Obermann and Martha Obermann of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a pharmacist at SoutheastHEALTH. Woomer is the son of Patti Woomer of Lexington, Kentucky, and the late Matthew Woomer. He is a pharmacist at Walmart.