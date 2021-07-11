All sections
RecordsNovember 6, 2021

Births 11/7/21

Kohlfeld

Son to Courtland and Mary Catherine Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Name, Beau Capshaw Catrino. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Kohlfeld is the daughter of Bo and Linda Catrino of Sikeston, Missouri. Kohlfeld is the son of Mike and Barb Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau.

Woomer

Son to Anthony and Karen Woomer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Name, Matthew Harrison. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Woomer is the daughter of Thomas Obermann and Martha Obermann of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a pharmacist at SoutheastHEALTH. Woomer is the son of Patti Woomer of Lexington, Kentucky, and the late Matthew Woomer. He is a pharmacist at Walmart.

Mayberry

Son to Kyle Don and Mary Kate Mayberry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Name, Nelan Kyle. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Mayberry is the daughter of James Litwicki and Kay Wood Litwicki of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse. Mayberry is the son of Rick Mayberry and Shelbey Mayberry of Cape Girardeau. He is a union foreman.

Sprandel

Daughter to Ryan and Mackenzie Sprandel of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Name, Harper Sue. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Sprandel is the daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Sprandel is the son of Tom and Tracy Sprandel of Jackson. He is a research supervisor at Biokyowa.

