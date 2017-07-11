Births 11/7/17

Stidham

Daughter to Jeremy Dale and Whitney Elizabeth Stidham of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Phoenix Ava. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Stidham is the former Whitney Wright, daughter of Michael Wright and Sandee Wright of Aquilla, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Peterbilt. Stidham is the son of Jerry Hawkins of Sikeston and the late Elizabeth Catherine Hawkins. He is a technician at TAG Truck Center.

Haley

Son to Eugene and Nola E. Haley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Eugene Jamarion. Weight, 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Haley is the former Nola Heck, daughter of Connie and Bob Cannoy of Zalma, Missouri, and Gordon Batey of Fennville, Michigan. She is employed by Rhodes 101. Haley is the son of Austin Haley of St. Louis and the late Dorthy Haley. He is employed by the Southeast Missourian.

Ribbing

Son to Tyler Joseph and Tara Ann Elizabeth Ribbing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:13 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Jace Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Ribbing is the former Tara Shoemaker, daughter of Stephen and Debbie Shoemaker of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Ribbing is the son of Joseph and Patty Ribbing of Farmington, Missouri. He is an accountant with Idyllic Enterprises.

Shelby

Daughter to Levi Tim Shelby and Logan MacKenzie Ross of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Name, MacKenzie Lou. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ross is the daughter of Cheryl and Aaron Coplin of Sikeston and Bub Ross of Sikeston. She is a receptionist at Cross Trails Medical. Shelby is the son of Tammy Craft of Nashville, Illinois, and Tim Shelby of Greenbriar, Missouri. He is a sand miner with Brenda Kay Sand.