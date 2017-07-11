Births 11/7/17

Daughter to Jeremy Dale and Whitney Elizabeth Stidham of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Phoenix Ava. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Stidham is the former Whitney Wright, daughter of Michael Wright and Sandee Wright of Aquilla, Missouri. She is a receptionist at Peterbilt. Stidham is the son of Jerry Hawkins of Sikeston and the late Elizabeth Catherine Hawkins. He is a technician at TAG Truck Center.
Son to Eugene and Nola E. Haley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Eugene Jamarion. Weight, 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Haley is the former Nola Heck, daughter of Connie and Bob Cannoy of Zalma, Missouri, and Gordon Batey of Fennville, Michigan. She is employed by Rhodes 101. Haley is the son of Austin Haley of St. Louis and the late Dorthy Haley. He is employed by the Southeast Missourian.
Son to Tyler Joseph and Tara Ann Elizabeth Ribbing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:13 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Name, Jace Tyler. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Ribbing is the former Tara Shoemaker, daughter of Stephen and Debbie Shoemaker of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Ribbing is the son of Joseph and Patty Ribbing of Farmington, Missouri. He is an accountant with Idyllic Enterprises.
Daughter to Levi Tim Shelby and Logan MacKenzie Ross of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Name, MacKenzie Lou. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ross is the daughter of Cheryl and Aaron Coplin of Sikeston and Bub Ross of Sikeston. She is a receptionist at Cross Trails Medical. Shelby is the son of Tammy Craft of Nashville, Illinois, and Tim Shelby of Greenbriar, Missouri. He is a sand miner with Brenda Kay Sand.
Son to Alexander Murillo-Dominguez and Glenda Alisseth Guarda of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:31 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Name, Jostyn Neymar. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Guada is employed by Courtesy Cleaners.
Daughter to Jacob William and Bethany Lynn Cook of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Name, Paysleigh Kent. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Bethany Cureton, daughter of Thomas and Claudette Cureton of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Cook is the son of Jason and Christine Cook of Marble Hill. He is employed by Angelbeck Lumber Co.
Son to Jake S. Crandell and Katelin M. Kelley of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:03 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Name, Asher Dale. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Kelley is the daughter of Wanda and Steve Kelley of Jackson. Crandell is the son of Bonnie and Jeff Crandell of Piedmont, Missouri, and Tammy and Carl Burch of Piedmont. He is employed by K-Lind Tile.
Daughter to Dustin Oliver and Ashley Marie Cook of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, Rylann Olivia. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cook is the former Ashley Rockett, daughter of Gail Rockett of Scott City and Wayne Rockett of Puxico, Missouri. She is business-intelligence manager for Purchase Clinic. Cook is the son of Allen and Debby Cook of Scott City. He is a supervisor with Heartland Coca-Cola.
