Births 11-6-22

Houston

Son to Daniel and Shiann Houston of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Name, Bransyn Welton. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Houston is daughter of Gaylin Clayborn and Gail Clayborn of Jackson. She is general manager at Captain D's. Houston is the son of Corey and Gloria Houston of New Madrid, Missouri, and Carrie Patterson of New Madrid. He is a security officer at Century Casino.

Brown

Daughter to Jason and Heather Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Name, Beckett Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Steve Hobbs of Jackson and the late Jodi Hobbs. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Brown is the son of Rick and Pam Brown of Jackson. He works at Drury Hotels National Call Center.

McKenzie

Daughter to Brandon and Brittany McKenzie of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Name, Everly Harper. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. McKenzie is the daughter of Keith and Allison Shrum of Millersville. She works for Liberty Utilities. McKenzie is the son of Matthew McKenzie of Festus, Missouri, and Karin Ballard of Granite City, Illinois. He works for Buzzi Unicem USA.