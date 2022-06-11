Births 11-6-22

Son to Cody Wayne and Autumn Rose Clark of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Name, Cody Wayne. Weight, 10 pounds, 6.4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Clark is the daughter of Scott and Robyn VanGennip of Advance. She is a dental hygientist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Clark is the son of Curtis Clark of Puxico, Missouri, and Penny Zoll of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a seed tech with Bayer Crop Science.
Son to Brandon Horman and Hannah Ward of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Name, Walker James. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.9 ounces. First child. Ward is the daughter of James Ward and Victoria Fehr of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, and Mary Jo Ward of St. Louis. She works for Veterans United Home Loans. Horman is the son of Chet and Britney Horman of Lebanon, Missouri, and Michelle and John Reeves of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Cape Glass & Tinting.
Son to Daniel and Shiann Houston of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. Name, Bransyn Welton. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Houston is daughter of Gaylin Clayborn and Gail Clayborn of Jackson. She is general manager at Captain D's. Houston is the son of Corey and Gloria Houston of New Madrid, Missouri, and Carrie Patterson of New Madrid. He is a security officer at Century Casino.
Daughter to Jason and Heather Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Name, Beckett Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Sixth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Brown is the daughter of Steve Hobbs of Jackson and the late Jodi Hobbs. She works at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Brown is the son of Rick and Pam Brown of Jackson. He works at Drury Hotels National Call Center.
Daughter to Brandon and Brittany McKenzie of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Name, Everly Harper. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. McKenzie is the daughter of Keith and Allison Shrum of Millersville. She works for Liberty Utilities. McKenzie is the son of Matthew McKenzie of Festus, Missouri, and Karin Ballard of Granite City, Illinois. He works for Buzzi Unicem USA.
