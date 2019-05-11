Births 11/5/19

Clements

Twin daughters to Jordan Clements and Brenda McCulley of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Hermione Belle was born at 9:21 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Ginevra Louise was born at 9:32 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 12 ounces. First children. Ms. McCulley is the daughter of Joe and Mary McCulley of Marble Hill. She works at McDonald's in Marble Hill. Clements is the son of Jessie Beclkenbach of Piedmont, Missouri. He works at Rubbermaid.

Cornell

Daughter to Demetrius and Kaitlyn Cornell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Friday. Oct. 18, 2019. Name, Aminah Jayde. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Cornell is the daughter of Paul and Kim Tate of Cape Girardeau. Cornell is the son of James and Laronne Cornell of Annapolis, Missouri. The couple works in sales at Menards.

Marberry

Son to Jake and Marissa Marberry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name,Callen Jacob. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Marberry is the daughter of Ronnie and Cindy Kemp of Cape Girardeau. She works at Creative Compounds. Marberry is the son of Michael Marberry of Sikeston, Missouri and Wendy Marberry of Cape Girardeau. He works for the city of Cape Girardeau.