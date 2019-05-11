All sections
November 5, 2019

Births 11/5/19

Southeast Missourian

Clements

Twin daughters to Jordan Clements and Brenda McCulley of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Hermione Belle was born at 9:21 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Ginevra Louise was born at 9:32 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 12 ounces. First children. Ms. McCulley is the daughter of Joe and Mary McCulley of Marble Hill. She works at McDonald's in Marble Hill. Clements is the son of Jessie Beclkenbach of Piedmont, Missouri. He works at Rubbermaid.

Cornell

Daughter to Demetrius and Kaitlyn Cornell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Friday. Oct. 18, 2019. Name, Aminah Jayde. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Cornell is the daughter of Paul and Kim Tate of Cape Girardeau. Cornell is the son of James and Laronne Cornell of Annapolis, Missouri. The couple works in sales at Menards.

Marberry

Son to Jake and Marissa Marberry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name,Callen Jacob. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Marberry is the daughter of Ronnie and Cindy Kemp of Cape Girardeau. She works at Creative Compounds. Marberry is the son of Michael Marberry of Sikeston, Missouri and Wendy Marberry of Cape Girardeau. He works for the city of Cape Girardeau.

Casey

Daughter to Garrett and Allison Casey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Magnolia Ruth. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Casey is the daughter of Steve and Cheryl Yavornitski of Andover, Kansas and Kris and Carmen Coleman of Wichita, Kansas. Casey is the son of Daryl and Barbara Casey of Copeland, Kansas. He works at Southeast Missouri State University.

Strobel

Son to Larry Gene "Trey" III and Taylor Strobel of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Logan Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Strobel is the daughter of Mark and Tina Pobst of Chaffee, Missouri. Strobel is the son of Larry Gene II and Marsha Strobel of Oran.

Stacy

Son to Michael and Amanda Stacy of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Name, Michael Shane Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stacy is the daughter of Sam and Theresa Farrow of Jackson. Stacy is the son of Shane Stacy of Burfordville and Dwayne and Michelle Chapman of Jackson. The couple works at Farrow Fabricating.

Estes

Daughter to Joseph and Alexandria Estes of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Name, Sadie Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Estes is the daughter of Curt and Cindy Sykes of Arnold, Missouri. Estes is the son of Trent and Karen Estes of Fenton, Missouri. He works for Missouri National Guard.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

