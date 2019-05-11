Births 11/5/19

Twin daughters to Jordan Clements and Brenda McCulley of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Hermione Belle was born at 9:21 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Ginevra Louise was born at 9:32 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 12 ounces. First children. Ms. McCulley is the daughter of Joe and Mary McCulley of Marble Hill. She works at McDonald's in Marble Hill. Clements is the son of Jessie Beclkenbach of Piedmont, Missouri. He works at Rubbermaid.
Daughter to Demetrius and Kaitlyn Cornell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:20 p.m. Friday. Oct. 18, 2019. Name, Aminah Jayde. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Cornell is the daughter of Paul and Kim Tate of Cape Girardeau. Cornell is the son of James and Laronne Cornell of Annapolis, Missouri. The couple works in sales at Menards.
Son to Jake and Marissa Marberry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name,Callen Jacob. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Marberry is the daughter of Ronnie and Cindy Kemp of Cape Girardeau. She works at Creative Compounds. Marberry is the son of Michael Marberry of Sikeston, Missouri and Wendy Marberry of Cape Girardeau. He works for the city of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Garrett and Allison Casey of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Magnolia Ruth. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Casey is the daughter of Steve and Cheryl Yavornitski of Andover, Kansas and Kris and Carmen Coleman of Wichita, Kansas. Casey is the son of Daryl and Barbara Casey of Copeland, Kansas. He works at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Larry Gene "Trey" III and Taylor Strobel of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Logan Gene. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Strobel is the daughter of Mark and Tina Pobst of Chaffee, Missouri. Strobel is the son of Larry Gene II and Marsha Strobel of Oran.
Son to Michael and Amanda Stacy of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Name, Michael Shane Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stacy is the daughter of Sam and Theresa Farrow of Jackson. Stacy is the son of Shane Stacy of Burfordville and Dwayne and Michelle Chapman of Jackson. The couple works at Farrow Fabricating.
Daughter to Joseph and Alexandria Estes of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:28 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Name, Sadie Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Estes is the daughter of Curt and Cindy Sykes of Arnold, Missouri. Estes is the son of Trent and Karen Estes of Fenton, Missouri. He works for Missouri National Guard.
