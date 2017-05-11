Births 11/5/17

Martinez

Son to Steven Anthony Martinez and Sierra Dawn Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Name, Isaac Anthony. Weight, 1 pound, 13 ounces. First child. Dirnberger is the daughter or Rick Dirnberger and Nicki Dirnberger of Benton. Martinez is the son of Gabriel Lara and Catina Rosales of Matthews, Missouri.

Son to Christopher Michael Dankulich and Mariena Nicole Conrad of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Name, Xavier Christian. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Conrad is the daughter of Lisa Conrad of Cape Girardeau. Dankulich is employed by Golden Corral.

Son to Alex Michael and Renee Coleen Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Name, Parker James. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hendrickson is the former Renee Jagneaux, daughter of Julie Jagneaux of Union Grove, Illinois, and Jonathan Jagneaux of Opelousas, Louisiana. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hendrickson is the son of Tammy Jordan and Ralph Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.

Daughter to Keith A. Gardner II and Deidra M. King of Florissant, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Name, Kyleigh Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. King is the daughter of Toni King of Cape Girardeau. Gardner is the son of Keith Gardner Sr. and Patricia Gardner of Sikeston, Missouri.