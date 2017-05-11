Births 11/5/17

Son to Steven Anthony Martinez and Sierra Dawn Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Name, Isaac Anthony. Weight, 1 pound, 13 ounces. First child. Dirnberger is the daughter or Rick Dirnberger and Nicki Dirnberger of Benton. Martinez is the son of Gabriel Lara and Catina Rosales of Matthews, Missouri.
Son to Christopher Michael Dankulich and Mariena Nicole Conrad of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Name, Xavier Christian. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Conrad is the daughter of Lisa Conrad of Cape Girardeau. Dankulich is employed by Golden Corral.
Son to Alex Michael and Renee Coleen Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Name, Parker James. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hendrickson is the former Renee Jagneaux, daughter of Julie Jagneaux of Union Grove, Illinois, and Jonathan Jagneaux of Opelousas, Louisiana. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hendrickson is the son of Tammy Jordan and Ralph Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Keith A. Gardner II and Deidra M. King of Florissant, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Name, Kyleigh Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. King is the daughter of Toni King of Cape Girardeau. Gardner is the son of Keith Gardner Sr. and Patricia Gardner of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Ryan W. Manetz and Savannah M. Moore of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:07 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Name, Cooper Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Moore is the daughter of Chantell Moore of Cape Girardeau. Manetz is the son of Lisa and Ron Manetz of Perryville, Missouri.
Daughter to Christopher David Carter and Mary Beth Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Name, Emma Katherine. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Jones is the former Mary Granger, daughter of Katherine Granger and Tom Granger of Jackson. She is a 911 dispatcher for the city of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Tim Dale Turner and Danielle Kristopher Schremp of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Name, Cullen Charles Dale. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Schremp is the daughter of Clifford Schremp of St. Mary, Missouri, and Mary Schremp of Perryville, Missouri. She is an educator. Turner is the son of Tim and Sue Turner of Altenburg, Missouri, and Nicki Ditch of Perryville. He is a laminator.
Daughter to Andy Walczak and Melissa Dawn Johnson of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Name, Sophia Maria-Eve. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Johnson is the daughter of David and Judy Johnson of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is employed by Village Inn. Walczak is the son of Rita Walczak of Auckland, New Zealand. He is a booster operator for Dyno Nobel.
Son to Eric Warden and Whitney Brooke Wilson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Name, Callahan Warden. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wilson is the former Whitney Rasor, daughter of John and Karen Rasor of Dexter, Missouri. She is a social worker for the Perry County Health Department. Wilson is the son of Linda and Calvin Wilson of Dexter. He is an environmental specialist with the Perry County Health Department.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.