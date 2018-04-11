Births 11/4/18

Daughter to Julian and Allison Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Charlotte Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watkins is the daughter of John and Jill Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Watkins is the son of Lisa and Gerald Watkins Sr., of Mounds, Illinois. He works for the American Red Cross.
Son to Ryan and Lacy Turner of Thebes, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Name, Rory Dax. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Kim Collins of Cobden, Illinois. She works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Andrew and Morganne Nabors of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Elizabeth Clair. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Nabors is the daughter of Kellie Phillips and Mark Phillips of Cape Girardeau. She works for Liberty Utilities. Nabors is the son of Susan Nabors and Dale Nabors of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Army and Oak Creek Properties LLC.
Son to Derek Landewee and Lindsey Potts of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Hunter Eugene. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces. First child. Potts is the daughter of Louis and Kim Potts of Mounds, Illinois. She is employed by Women's Healthcare of Ferguson Medical Group. Landewee is the son of Gerald and Jana Landewee of Scott City. He works for KT Power Systems.
Daughter to Jerry Lee Cochran Jr. and Amanda M. Louchart of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Name, Hadley Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Nick and Elizabeth Crowell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Name, Mackenzie Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Crowell is the daughter of Diane Brown and Danny Brown of Perryville, Missouri, and Rick Bohnert and Debbie Bohnert of Perryville. Crowell is the son of Debbie Crowell and Mike Crowell of Patton, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Crowell both work for TG Missouri.
Daughter to Mathew and Suzanne Schamburg of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:16 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Name, Jettie Charlie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schamburg is the daughter of Nancy Voelker of Perryville and the late Charles Voelker. She is an occupational therapist with SoutheastHEALTH. Schamburg is the son of Victoria Schamburg and Ralph Schamburg of Perryville. He is a detective with the Perry County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Alexander Turner and Courtney West of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:51 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Name, Jaina Madison. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, second daughter. West is the daughter of Shane Kiefer of Perryville, Missouri, and Jennifer Leible of Chaffee, Missouri. Turner is the son of Donna Turner and Burt Turner. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Jasmine Williams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Name, Brooklyn Aubrielle. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Angela Adams of Evansville, Indiana.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.