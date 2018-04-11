Births 11/4/18

Watkins

Daughter to Julian and Allison Watkins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:31 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Charlotte Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Watkins is the daughter of John and Jill Essner of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Watkins is the son of Lisa and Gerald Watkins Sr., of Mounds, Illinois. He works for the American Red Cross.

Turner

Son to Ryan and Lacy Turner of Thebes, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Name, Rory Dax. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Turner is the daughter of Kim Collins of Cobden, Illinois. She works at Procter & Gamble.

Nabors

Daughter to Andrew and Morganne Nabors of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Elizabeth Clair. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Nabors is the daughter of Kellie Phillips and Mark Phillips of Cape Girardeau. She works for Liberty Utilities. Nabors is the son of Susan Nabors and Dale Nabors of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Army and Oak Creek Properties LLC.

Landewee

Son to Derek Landewee and Lindsey Potts of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Name, Hunter Eugene. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces. First child. Potts is the daughter of Louis and Kim Potts of Mounds, Illinois. She is employed by Women's Healthcare of Ferguson Medical Group. Landewee is the son of Gerald and Jana Landewee of Scott City. He works for KT Power Systems.