All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 2, 2019

Births 11-3-19

Daughter to Jason and Emilie Ashworth of Vienna, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Name, Emmylou Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ashworth is the daughter of Jerry and Beverly Wilson of Vienna. Ashworth is the son of Mike and Connie Ashworth of Tamms, Illinois...

Ashworth

Daughter to Jason and Emilie Ashworth of Vienna, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Name, Emmylou Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ashworth is the daughter of Jerry and Beverly Wilson of Vienna. Ashworth is the son of Mike and Connie Ashworth of Tamms, Illinois.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Deneke

Son to Zach and Ashley Deneke of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Name, Lynden Frederick. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Deneke is the daughter of Lisa Huber and Bob Huber of Perryville, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Deneke is the son of Diana Deneke of Whitewater and the late Larry Deneke. He works for Citizen's Electric.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsNov. 18
Birth 11-19-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy