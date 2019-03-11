Births 11-3-19

Daughter to Jason and Emilie Ashworth of Vienna, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Name, Emmylou Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ashworth is the daughter of Jerry and Beverly Wilson of Vienna. Ashworth is the son of Mike and Connie Ashworth of Tamms, Illinois.
Son to Zach and Ashley Deneke of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Name, Lynden Frederick. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Deneke is the daughter of Lisa Huber and Bob Huber of Perryville, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Deneke is the son of Diana Deneke of Whitewater and the late Larry Deneke. He works for Citizen's Electric.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.