Births 11-29-22

Son to Deanre L. Abbage and Ashley Nicole Banks of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Name, Dream Dior. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Ninth child, seventh son. Banks is the son of Timothy Banks of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Jason and Rachel Simmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Ariana Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Kathleen and Gene Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri. Simmons is the son of Maria Bishop of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Terry Ethridge of Broseley Missouri.
Son to D.J. Parker and Zoe Harrison of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Name, Andrew James. Weight, 6 pounds, 10.3 ounces. First child. Harrison is the daughter of Kara and Joshua Harrison of Jackson. Parker is the son of Angee and Danny Parker of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Unilever.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.