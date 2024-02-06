All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 29, 2022

Births 11-29-22

Son to Deanre L. Abbage and Ashley Nicole Banks of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Name, Dream Dior. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Ninth child, seventh son. Banks is the son of Timothy Banks of Cape Girardeau...

Banks

Son to Deanre L. Abbage and Ashley Nicole Banks of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Name, Dream Dior. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Ninth child, seventh son. Banks is the son of Timothy Banks of Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Simmons

Daughter to Jason and Rachel Simmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Ariana Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Kathleen and Gene Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri. Simmons is the son of Maria Bishop of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Terry Ethridge of Broseley Missouri.

Parker

Son to D.J. Parker and Zoe Harrison of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Name, Andrew James. Weight, 6 pounds, 10.3 ounces. First child. Harrison is the daughter of Kara and Joshua Harrison of Jackson. Parker is the son of Angee and Danny Parker of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Unilever.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 9
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy