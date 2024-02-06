Births 11-29-22

Simmons

Daughter to Jason and Rachel Simmons of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Ariana Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Simmons is the daughter of Kathleen and Gene Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri. Simmons is the son of Maria Bishop of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Terry Ethridge of Broseley Missouri.

Parker

Son to D.J. Parker and Zoe Harrison of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Name, Andrew James. Weight, 6 pounds, 10.3 ounces. First child. Harrison is the daughter of Kara and Joshua Harrison of Jackson. Parker is the son of Angee and Danny Parker of Sikeston, Missouri. He works at Unilever.