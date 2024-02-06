All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 29, 2017
Births 11/29/17
Daughter to Klayton Louis and Kelsey Blair Kyle of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Caroline Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Kyle is the former Kelsey Seyer, daughter of Michael and Cindy Seyer of Jackson. She is employed by Leet Eyecare. Kyle is the son of Kelly and Pam Kyle of Oran. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem...
Southeast Missourian

Kyle

Daughter to Klayton Louis and Kelsey Blair Kyle of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Caroline Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Kyle is the former Kelsey Seyer, daughter of Michael and Cindy Seyer of Jackson. She is employed by Leet Eyecare. Kyle is the son of Kelly and Pam Kyle of Oran. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arnold

Son to Bradley and Courtney Arnold of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Lawson Jack. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Arnold is the former Courtney Loucks, daughter of Danny and Joyce Loucks of Chaffee, Missouri. Arnold is the son of Paul and Linda Arnold of Ste. Genevieve.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder wor...
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy