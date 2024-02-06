Births 11/29/17

Daughter to Klayton Louis and Kelsey Blair Kyle of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Caroline Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Kyle is the former Kelsey Seyer, daughter of Michael and Cindy Seyer of Jackson. She is employed by Leet Eyecare. Kyle is the son of Kelly and Pam Kyle of Oran. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
Son to Bradley and Courtney Arnold of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Lawson Jack. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Arnold is the former Courtney Loucks, daughter of Danny and Joyce Loucks of Chaffee, Missouri. Arnold is the son of Paul and Linda Arnold of Ste. Genevieve.
