Records November 29, 2017

Births 11/29/17

Daughter to Klayton Louis and Kelsey Blair Kyle of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Caroline Blair. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Kyle is the former Kelsey Seyer, daughter of Michael and Cindy Seyer of Jackson. She is employed by Leet Eyecare. Kyle is the son of Kelly and Pam Kyle of Oran. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem...