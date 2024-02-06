Births 11-28-18

Daughter to William Charles and Christa Ann Andersen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Name, Raegan Cathryn. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Andersen is the former Christa Ward, daughter of Karen Ward of Cape Girardeau. She is a student. Andersen is the son of Tom and Tina Andersen of Jackson. He works for DHL Supply Chain.
Daughter to Joshua and Samantha Powers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:04 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Name, Eva Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 3.4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Powers is the daughter of Sharon and Danny Schackles of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Dr. Mark Sever. She works at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Powers is the son of Stan Powers of Sikeston and Shirley Powers of St. Louis. He works for the Missouri Gaming Commission.
Twin daughters to David and Lauren Robbins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Friday. Nov. 9, 2018. Olivia Kay was born at 3:58 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Emma Rose was born at 4:32 a.m. and weight 6 pounds, 13.3 ounces. Third children, first daughters. Mrs. Robbins is the daughter of Mike and Cindy Dillman of Longview, Illinois. She works at Walmart Neighborhood Market. Robbins is the son of Eric and Cathy Robbins of Cape Girardeau and works at Sam's Club.
Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri, Truman Medical Centers Lakewood, 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Name, Hailey Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is a district operations specialist with Syngenta. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is the creative director at Backroad Productions.
Son to David and Nicole Sweeney of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:26 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Name, David Lee III. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.6 ounces. Mrs. Sweeny is the daughter of Linda Cook of Jackson and the late David Cook. She is a cook at the Missouri Veteran's Home. Sweeney is the son of Marcus Sides of Jackson and the late Edonna Sides. He is a construction worker at Park Place Communities.
Daughter to Cody and Jessica Kinder of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Name, Wava Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kinder is the daughter of Jack and Laura Taber of Cape Girardeau. Kinder is the son of Howard Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Amy Beechem of Cape Girardeau. He works at Kinder Co.
Daughter to Brandon Elfrink and Jessica Maddox of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Name, Emma Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Ms. Maddox is the daughter of Chad Maddox of Bell City, Missouri and Kim and Paul Scheffer of Jackson. She works in Chateau Girardeau beauty shop. Elfrink is the son of Kevin Elfrink of Scott City and Donna Elfrink of Kelso, Missouri. He works at HTH Companies.
Son to Austin and Sara Bock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:29 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Name, August Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bock is the daughter of Tim and Joyce Neal of Cape Girardeau. She is a senior account executive with Red Letter Communications. Bock is the son of Lee and Debbie Bock of Cape Girardeau. He is a veterinarian at Jackson Veterinary Clinic.
Son to Sam and Angela Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:33 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Name, Jaden Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Bill and Lois Flannery of Jackson. She is a paraprofessional at Jackson South Elemetary School. Davis is the son of Sammy and Valerie Davis of Cape Girardeau. He is a forklift operator for Nestle Purina.