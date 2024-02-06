Births 11-28-18

Andersen

Daughter to William Charles and Christa Ann Andersen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Name, Raegan Cathryn. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Andersen is the former Christa Ward, daughter of Karen Ward of Cape Girardeau. She is a student. Andersen is the son of Tom and Tina Andersen of Jackson. He works for DHL Supply Chain.

Powers

Daughter to Joshua and Samantha Powers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:04 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Name, Eva Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 3.4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Powers is the daughter of Sharon and Danny Schackles of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Dr. Mark Sever. She works at Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Powers is the son of Stan Powers of Sikeston and Shirley Powers of St. Louis. He works for the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Robbins

Twin daughters to David and Lauren Robbins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Friday. Nov. 9, 2018. Olivia Kay was born at 3:58 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Emma Rose was born at 4:32 a.m. and weight 6 pounds, 13.3 ounces. Third children, first daughters. Mrs. Robbins is the daughter of Mike and Cindy Dillman of Longview, Illinois. She works at Walmart Neighborhood Market. Robbins is the son of Eric and Cathy Robbins of Cape Girardeau and works at Sam's Club.

Black

Daughter to Austin and Laura Black of Butler, Missouri, Truman Medical Centers Lakewood, 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Name, Hailey Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Black is the daughter of Zeno "Sam" and Jolene Felter of Benton, Missouri. She is a district operations specialist with Syngenta. Black is the son of Alan and Brenda Black of Deepwater, Missouri. He is the creative director at Backroad Productions.