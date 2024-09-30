Births 11-27-22

Son to Forrest Mason Schneider and She-na Kay Whitaker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Name, Aurelius Mason. Weight, 8 pounds, 10.3 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Whitaker is the daughter of Laura Kennedy of Thebes, Illinois, and Samuel Whitaker of Bonne Terre, Missouri. She works at McDonalds. Schneider is the son of Robert Schneider of Cape Girardeau and Tammy Schneider of Wesley Chapel, Florida. He works at Mac Con Construction.
Daughter to Richard Caleb Marks and Megan Lynn Miller of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Name, Kennedy Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Miller works at SEMO Milling. Marks works at Heartland Wood.
Son to Isaiah Love Jr. and Charmonique Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Name, Zaylin Anothny Malik. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, second son. Robinson is the daughter of Shanie Martin of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Robinson of Cape Girardeau. She works in data entry. Love is the son of Cynthia Walker of Kennett, Missouri. He does factory work.
Daughter to Spence David and Hillary Renee Vaughn of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:25 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Name, Parker Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Vaughn is the former Hillary Parker, daughter of Tina and Tony Parker of Sikeston. She works for Corteva Agriscience. Vaughn is the son of David and Lisa Vaughn of Sikeston. He works for Bayer Crop Science.
Daughter to Dylan Michael and Kendra Leigh Simpson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Name, Myla Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the former Kendra Medlin, daughter of Leeman and Tina Medlin of Scott City and Tim and Sherry Nolan of Scott City. She is a respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Simpson is the son of Jeff and Barbie Simpson of Scott City. He is a laborer at Keith Simpson Contracting.
Daughter to Taylor Lee and Mallory Blanton James of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:09 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Name, Lakelyn Nadine. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. James is the former Mallory Cowger, daughter of Jim and Jeanne Cowger of Sikeston. She is a teacher at The Christian Academy. James is the son of Wendy and A.C. James Jr., of Sikeston. He an operator at Unilever.
Daughter to Daniel Wayne Draper and Alexias Nicole Butrum of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:24 p.m., Tuesday, Nov, 15, 2022. Name, Isabella Marie. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Butrum is the daughter of Peggy Butrum of Sikeston. She is a stay-at-home mom. Draper is the son of Lois Young and David Young, both of Sikeston. He works at Morlan Dodge.
Daughter to Raymond Charles Jackson and Chiquita Chairmaine Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Name, Ny'Raiah Theresa Divyne. Eighth child, fourth daughter. Bell is he daughter of Arleather Bell of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Nunley of Cape Girardeau. Jackson is the son of the late Barbra Marsh and the late Raymond Bledsoe. He works at Ruler Food.
Daughter to Dalton Jacob Smith and Cymberley Rae Salazar of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Name, Tatum Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Salazar is the daughter of Connie Salazar of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Rusty Smith of Anna. She works at Aeriz Wellness Group Pharms. Smith is the son of Jennifer Velasques and Robert Velaszues of Jonesboro. He works at JR's Centre.
Daughter to Nathan Wayne and Amber Nicole Brunk of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:47 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Name, Braelynn Marie Shae. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Mrs. Brunk is the former Amber Vermillion, daughter of Tracy and Scott Vermillion of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Brunk is the son of Wayne Brunk of Ellington, Missouri. He works for Liemer Fencing Company.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.