Births 11-27-22

Schneider

Son to Forrest Mason Schneider and She-na Kay Whitaker of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:42 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Name, Aurelius Mason. Weight, 8 pounds, 10.3 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Whitaker is the daughter of Laura Kennedy of Thebes, Illinois, and Samuel Whitaker of Bonne Terre, Missouri. She works at McDonalds. Schneider is the son of Robert Schneider of Cape Girardeau and Tammy Schneider of Wesley Chapel, Florida. He works at Mac Con Construction.

Marks

Daughter to Richard Caleb Marks and Megan Lynn Miller of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:16 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Name, Kennedy Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Miller works at SEMO Milling. Marks works at Heartland Wood.

Love

Son to Isaiah Love Jr. and Charmonique Robinson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Name, Zaylin Anothny Malik. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, second son. Robinson is the daughter of Shanie Martin of Cape Girardeau and Anthony Robinson of Cape Girardeau. She works in data entry. Love is the son of Cynthia Walker of Kennett, Missouri. He does factory work.

Vaughn

Daughter to Spence David and Hillary Renee Vaughn of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:25 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Name, Parker Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Vaughn is the former Hillary Parker, daughter of Tina and Tony Parker of Sikeston. She works for Corteva Agriscience. Vaughn is the son of David and Lisa Vaughn of Sikeston. He works for Bayer Crop Science.

Simpson

Daughter to Dylan Michael and Kendra Leigh Simpson of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Name, Myla Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Simpson is the former Kendra Medlin, daughter of Leeman and Tina Medlin of Scott City and Tim and Sherry Nolan of Scott City. She is a respiratory therapist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Simpson is the son of Jeff and Barbie Simpson of Scott City. He is a laborer at Keith Simpson Contracting.