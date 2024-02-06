All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 27, 2019

Births 11/27/19

Daughter to Christopher and Randi Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Gracie Jo Margaret. Weight, 5 pounds. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Shelley and David Ungerank of De Soto, Missouri. She works for Life Care Center. Dirnberger is the son of Sharon Dirnberger and Mark Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Katy O'Ferrell's...

Southeast Missourian

Dirnberger

Daughter to Christopher and Randi Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Name, Gracie Jo Margaret. Weight, 5 pounds. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the daughter of Shelley and David Ungerank of De Soto, Missouri. She works for Life Care Center. Dirnberger is the son of Sharon Dirnberger and Mark Dirnberger of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Katy O'Ferrell's.

Robinson

Son to Eddie Robinson and Brianna Barker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:29 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Name, Zavion Huncho. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third son.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Drury

Son to Josh and Kassidy Drury of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:54 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Connor James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Angie Grissom and Shane Grissom of Cape Girardeau. She is a licensed practical nurse at Southeast Hospital. Drury is the son of Karen Drury and Jeff Drury of Oak Ridge. He is assistant director of technology at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Arthur

Son to Parker Arthur and Morgan Scofield of Benton, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Stuart Colson William. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Scofield is the daughter of Ken Scofield and Amanda Martin. She is a lead sales associate at Dollar General. Arthur is the son of Stuart P. Arthur and Kristina Arthur, and Stacy Dahlby and Rob Dahlby. He is employed at Cornerstone Countertops.

Woerther

Daughter to Colin Woerther and Mercedes Abernathy-Seabaugh of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Blakely Jae. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Abernathy-Seabaugh is the daughter of Nikki Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Jason and Anna Abernathy of Advance, Missouri. Woerther is the son of William and Julie Woerther of High Ridge, Missouri.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsDec. 6
Births 12-7-24
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy