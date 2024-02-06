Births 11/27/19

Drury

Son to Josh and Kassidy Drury of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:54 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Connor James. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Angie Grissom and Shane Grissom of Cape Girardeau. She is a licensed practical nurse at Southeast Hospital. Drury is the son of Karen Drury and Jeff Drury of Oak Ridge. He is assistant director of technology at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Arthur

Son to Parker Arthur and Morgan Scofield of Benton, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Stuart Colson William. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Scofield is the daughter of Ken Scofield and Amanda Martin. She is a lead sales associate at Dollar General. Arthur is the son of Stuart P. Arthur and Kristina Arthur, and Stacy Dahlby and Rob Dahlby. He is employed at Cornerstone Countertops.

Woerther

Daughter to Colin Woerther and Mercedes Abernathy-Seabaugh of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Name, Blakely Jae. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Abernathy-Seabaugh is the daughter of Nikki Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Jason and Anna Abernathy of Advance, Missouri. Woerther is the son of William and Julie Woerther of High Ridge, Missouri.