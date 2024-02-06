Births 11/23/18

Son to Robert Steger and Emily Achter of East Prairie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Name, Maxximus David. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Achter is the daughter of Tammy Achter and David Achter of East Prairie. Steger is the son of Edith Steger and Shannon Steger of Chaffee, Missouri. Achter and Steger are employed by Southeast Correctional Center.
Daughter to Zack and Amy Robinson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Name, Lucy McKenna. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Don and Julie Sappington of Jackson. She is employed by Water's Edge. Robinson is the son of Karen Robinson of Dexter, Missouri. He works for Sherwin Williams.
Son to David and Angel Engelen of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 7:59 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Name, Weston Paul Robert. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Engelen is the daughter of Dee and John McCutcheon of Patton, Missouri, and the late Rick Seiler. She works at Southeast Hospital. Engelen is the son of Annabel Engelen of Leopold, Missouri, and the late Robert Engelen. He is self-employed at Engelen Farms.
Son to Shawne Stabbs and Tristin Ligons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Name, Mason Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Ligons is the daughter of David Ligons of Cape Girardeau and Kathleen Ligons of Traverse City, Michigan. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Stabbs is the son of Terri Stabbs and John Stabbs of Benton, Missouri. He works for Manpower.
Daughter to Brandon and Ashley Barton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Name, Halle Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Barton is the daughter of Gary and Ruby Burchett of Zalma, Missouri. She is an accountant at Southeast Missouri State University. Barton is the son of Kenny and Cheri Barton of Ellington, Missouri. He is territory sales manager for Morgan Distributing.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.