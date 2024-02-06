Births 11/23/18

Engelen

Son to David and Angel Engelen of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 7:59 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Name, Weston Paul Robert. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Engelen is the daughter of Dee and John McCutcheon of Patton, Missouri, and the late Rick Seiler. She works at Southeast Hospital. Engelen is the son of Annabel Engelen of Leopold, Missouri, and the late Robert Engelen. He is self-employed at Engelen Farms.

Stabbs

Son to Shawne Stabbs and Tristin Ligons of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Name, Mason Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Ligons is the daughter of David Ligons of Cape Girardeau and Kathleen Ligons of Traverse City, Michigan. She is employed by Cracker Barrel. Stabbs is the son of Terri Stabbs and John Stabbs of Benton, Missouri. He works for Manpower.

Barton

Daughter to Brandon and Ashley Barton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Name, Halle Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Barton is the daughter of Gary and Ruby Burchett of Zalma, Missouri. She is an accountant at Southeast Missouri State University. Barton is the son of Kenny and Cheri Barton of Ellington, Missouri. He is territory sales manager for Morgan Distributing.