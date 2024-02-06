Births 11/21/19

Daughter to Brandon Horman and Allie Derrick of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Name, Renli Faye. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Derrick is the daughter of Jeff Derrick and Michele Derrick of Jackson. Horman is the son of John Reeves and Michelle Reeves of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Cape Glass & Tinting.
Daughter to Shawn and Jennifer Owens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Name, Payton Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Owens is the daughter of Stan Laurentius and Connie Laurentius of Cape Girardeau. She works at Aldi. Owens is the son of Priscilla Schnur and David Schnur of Carmel, Indiana. He is employed by Ford Groves in Jackson.
Twin daughters to Dalton and Holly Peters of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Aurora Grace was born at 1:31 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Brooklyn Lily was born at 1:33 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces. First children. Mrs. Peters is the daughter of Ron Blackburn and Lisa Blackburn of Sikeston. She is employed by the Sikeston School District. Peters is the son of Shannon and Jason Guardian of Buncombe, Illinois, and Danny and Teri Peters of Benton, Missouri. He works for Ameripride.
Daughter to Joe and Mara Uhls of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Name, Ada Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Uhls is the daughter of Mona Rae of Cape Girardeau and Justin Kennon of Champaign, Illinois. She is a teacher in the Cape Girardeau School District. Uhls is the son of Ann Uhls and Mike Uhls of Cape Girardeau. He is a football coach at Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Joey and Stephanie Starke of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Name, Vincent Thomas. Weight, 12 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Starke is the daughter of Tommi Kaelin of Reeds Spring, Missouri, and Mike Gambino of St. Louis. Starke is the son of Betty and Joe Starke of Jackson. He is a physician at SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Rodney Woodson and Brittany Hill of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:43 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Name, Ry'Ann Jai'or. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first son. Hill is the daughter of Valerie Hill of Cairo, Illinois, and Johnnie Wright of Chicago. Woodson is the son of Monica Woodson and Rodney Woodson of Cairo.
Son to Jacob and Jessica Kennedy of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:58 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Name, Chayton Leigh. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Kennedy is the daughter of Joe McCulley of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Mary McCulley. Kennedy is the son of Patrick Kennedy and Brenda Kennedy of Jackson.
