Births 11/21/19

Daughter to Brandon Horman and Allie Derrick of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Name, Renli Faye. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Derrick is the daughter of Jeff Derrick and Michele Derrick of Jackson. Horman is the son of John Reeves and Michelle Reeves of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Cape Glass & Tinting.

Daughter to Shawn and Jennifer Owens of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Name, Payton Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Owens is the daughter of Stan Laurentius and Connie Laurentius of Cape Girardeau. She works at Aldi. Owens is the son of Priscilla Schnur and David Schnur of Carmel, Indiana. He is employed by Ford Groves in Jackson.

Twin daughters to Dalton and Holly Peters of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Aurora Grace was born at 1:31 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Brooklyn Lily was born at 1:33 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces. First children. Mrs. Peters is the daughter of Ron Blackburn and Lisa Blackburn of Sikeston. She is employed by the Sikeston School District. Peters is the son of Shannon and Jason Guardian of Buncombe, Illinois, and Danny and Teri Peters of Benton, Missouri. He works for Ameripride.