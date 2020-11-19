Births 11/19/20

Benavente

Son to Joseph Edward Benavente and Erin Renee Green of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Khavi EstebaÃ±. Weight, 2 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Green is the daughter of Aaron Musselman and Charisa Mayrod of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and the late LaTanya Green. She is a server at the Pie Bird Cafe. Benavente is a stay-at-home daddy.

Layton

Daughter to Paul Michael and Harley Nicole Layton of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Lainey Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Layton is the former Harley Ford, daughter of Tanya Friedrich and Pete Friedrich of Perryville. Layton is the son of Jim Layton and Janice Layton of Perryville. He is a mold setter at TG Missouri.

Williams-Jones

Son to Laporshia Renee Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Name, Curtis Caudsia. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Williams is the daughter of Curtis Williams Sr. of Howardville, Missouri, and Jacqueline Lisa Williams. She works at Hab Care in Sikeston.

Willis

Daughter to Christopher Shacoby Pounds and LaQuisha Denae Willis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Zai'Launi ReneÃ¨. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Willis is the daughter of Audra Willis of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Family Matters LLC. Pounds is the son of Juanita Pounds and J.B. Pounds of Jackson.

Kitchen

Daughter to Christain Alexzander Kitchen and Chaliya Rockell Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Kinsley Aubree. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bell is the daughter of Shawanna Brown of Cape Girardeau and Christopher King of Fairbury, Illinois. She works in customer service at Rhodes 101. Kitchen is the son of Crystal Williams of Jackson and Chuck Kitchen of Cape Girardeau. He is a mover with Helpers Moving & Storage.

Simmons

Daughter to Andrew Wilson and Rachael Catherine Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Eleanor Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Simmons is the former Rachael Hall, daughter of Mary Ann Hall and Robert Hall of Convoy, Ohio. She is an engineer with Procter & Gamble. Simmons is the son of Andrea McClure of Rising Sun, Indiana, and Robert Simmons of Ashland, Ohio. He works in law enforcement with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Huskey

Son to Terry Ray Huskey and Amanda Kayla Huskey Jr., of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Harley Michael Ray III. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Huskey is the daughter of Debbie Moore of St. Louis and William Moore of High Ridge, Missouri. Huskey is the son of Stella Marler and Eugene Gardener of Marble Hill, and Terry Ray Huskey Sr., of De Soto, Missouri.

Watkins

Daughter to Kelan Franklin and Victoria Lynn Watkins of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Piper Morgan. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Watkins is the former Victoria Arnold, daughter of Rhonda and Dereck Arnold of Chaffee. Watkins is the son of Tim and Dianne Watkins of Fort Myers, Florida, and Pam Jones of Bell City, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.

Sandlin

Daughter to Josh E. Sandlin and Kristy R. Poirrier of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Kindra Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Poirrier is the daughter of Pat and Ted Schatz of Perryville and Steve Poirrier of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is employed by the Perry County School District. Sandlin is the son of Brenda and Randy Meyer of Uniontown, Missouri, and Alan Sandlin of Perryville. He works for BTC Trucking.

DeMolle

Son to Charles Daniel DeMolle and Tiffany Morgan McGill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Charles Daniel. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. McGill is the daughter of Kathleen McGill of Cape Girardeau and Patrick and Lisa Aufdenburg of Jackson. DeMolle is the son of Dunita Lafrance of Memphis, Tennessee, and Melvin Powells of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Criswell

Daughter to Austin Andrew and Shayna Leigh Criswell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Elena Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Criswell is the former Shayna Jones, daughter of Shane Jones and Leann Roberts of Kennett, Missouri. Criswell is the son of Doug and Stephanie Criswell of Kennett. He works for Manac Trailers.