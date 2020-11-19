Births 11/19/20

Son to Joseph Edward Benavente and Erin Renee Green of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Name, Khavi EstebaÃ±. Weight, 2 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Green is the daughter of Aaron Musselman and Charisa Mayrod of Fayetteville, Tennessee, and the late LaTanya Green. She is a server at the Pie Bird Cafe. Benavente is a stay-at-home daddy.
Daughter to Paul Michael and Harley Nicole Layton of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Lainey Dawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Layton is the former Harley Ford, daughter of Tanya Friedrich and Pete Friedrich of Perryville. Layton is the son of Jim Layton and Janice Layton of Perryville. He is a mold setter at TG Missouri.
Son to Laporshia Renee Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Name, Curtis Caudsia. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Third son. Williams is the daughter of Curtis Williams Sr. of Howardville, Missouri, and Jacqueline Lisa Williams. She works at Hab Care in Sikeston.
Daughter to Christopher Shacoby Pounds and LaQuisha Denae Willis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Zai'Launi ReneÃ¨. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Willis is the daughter of Audra Willis of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Family Matters LLC. Pounds is the son of Juanita Pounds and J.B. Pounds of Jackson.
Daughter to Christain Alexzander Kitchen and Chaliya Rockell Bell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:53 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Kinsley Aubree. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Bell is the daughter of Shawanna Brown of Cape Girardeau and Christopher King of Fairbury, Illinois. She works in customer service at Rhodes 101. Kitchen is the son of Crystal Williams of Jackson and Chuck Kitchen of Cape Girardeau. He is a mover with Helpers Moving & Storage.
Daughter to Andrew Wilson and Rachael Catherine Simmons of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Name, Eleanor Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Simmons is the former Rachael Hall, daughter of Mary Ann Hall and Robert Hall of Convoy, Ohio. She is an engineer with Procter & Gamble. Simmons is the son of Andrea McClure of Rising Sun, Indiana, and Robert Simmons of Ashland, Ohio. He works in law enforcement with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Son to Terry Ray Huskey and Amanda Kayla Huskey Jr., of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Harley Michael Ray III. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Huskey is the daughter of Debbie Moore of St. Louis and William Moore of High Ridge, Missouri. Huskey is the son of Stella Marler and Eugene Gardener of Marble Hill, and Terry Ray Huskey Sr., of De Soto, Missouri.
Daughter to Kelan Franklin and Victoria Lynn Watkins of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Piper Morgan. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Watkins is the former Victoria Arnold, daughter of Rhonda and Dereck Arnold of Chaffee. Watkins is the son of Tim and Dianne Watkins of Fort Myers, Florida, and Pam Jones of Bell City, Missouri. He is employed by Unilever.
Daughter to Josh E. Sandlin and Kristy R. Poirrier of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Kindra Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Poirrier is the daughter of Pat and Ted Schatz of Perryville and Steve Poirrier of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is employed by the Perry County School District. Sandlin is the son of Brenda and Randy Meyer of Uniontown, Missouri, and Alan Sandlin of Perryville. He works for BTC Trucking.
Son to Charles Daniel DeMolle and Tiffany Morgan McGill of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Charles Daniel. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second son. McGill is the daughter of Kathleen McGill of Cape Girardeau and Patrick and Lisa Aufdenburg of Jackson. DeMolle is the son of Dunita Lafrance of Memphis, Tennessee, and Melvin Powells of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Daughter to Austin Andrew and Shayna Leigh Criswell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Elena Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Criswell is the former Shayna Jones, daughter of Shane Jones and Leann Roberts of Kennett, Missouri. Criswell is the son of Doug and Stephanie Criswell of Kennett. He works for Manac Trailers.
Son to Darren Jack and Kayla Marie Lee of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:06 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Name, Dylan Jack. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lee is the former Kayla Womack, daughter of James McRay and Angela Womack, both of Chaffee. Lee is the son of Kenny and Carol Lee of Chaffee. He works for Premiere Fire Protection.
Daughter to Eric Brandon and Molly Katherine Goetz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:46 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Name, Marlowe Joelle Katherine. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Goetz is the former Molly Hahs, daughter of Robert Hahs of Jackson, John Hendricks of Cape Girardeau and the late Joanie Hendricks. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Goetz is the son of Kevin and Kristi Goetz of Sikeston, Missouri, and Ellen and David Wilburn of Matthews, Missouri. He is a purchaser/planner at Rubbermaid.
Son to Beau Dean and Ashley Renee Dunning of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Name, Maverick Beau. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Dunning is the former Ashley Clevenz, daughter of Robert and Connie Clevenz of Perryville, Missouri, and Jeff and Tammy Messmer of Jackson. She is a registered nurse. Dunning is the son of Jeff and Kristie Dunning of Whitewater.
Daughter to Victor and Samantha Lynn CruzMarcial of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 am., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Name, Catalina Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. CruzMarcial is the former Samantha Kennedy, daughter of Deborah Kennedy of Chaffee, Missouri. CruzMarcial is the son of Carlos Cruz and Florina Marcial Lopez of Oaxaca, Mexico. The couple works at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant.
Son to April Ann Burd and Daniel Scott Messer of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Name, Grant Leon Dudley. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Burd is the former April Dudley, the daughter of Glendon Dudley of Houston, Texas, and the late Mary Dudley. Messer is the son of Melissa Johnston of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He works at McDonald's.
Son to Zachary David and MaKayla Mary Kinder of Miner, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:06 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Name, Kaizer Levi. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Kinder is the former MaKayla McBenge, daughter of William and Tammy McBenge of O'Fallon, Missouri. Kinder is the son of David and Shelly Kinder of Canalou, Missouri. He works for Century 21.
Daughter to Stephen Todd Christian Jr., and Madison Claire Harper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:14 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Name, Hadley Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Ms. Harper is the daughter of Gary and Alicia Harper of East Prairie, Missouri, and Billy and Kelly Dorris of Sikeston. Christian is the son of Stephen Christian Sr. and Teresa McAfee of Sikeston and Melissa Garnett of East Prairie, Missouri. He works for Ingram Barge.
Son to Joseph Michael and Kaitlyn Marie Coffee of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:22 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Name, Mason James. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Coffee is the former Kaitlyn Lipe, daughter of Eddie and Judith Lipe of Tamms, Illinois. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Coffee is the son of Mike and Remona Coffee of Advance, Missouri. He is with the Missouri Army National Guard.
Daughter to Travis Aaron and Shaila Ann Dyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:28 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Name, Dottie Jeanne. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Dyer is the former Shaila Buchmiller, daughter of David Buchmiller of Chiefland, Florida, and Melissa Gromer of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Dyer is the son of Herbert and Deborah Dyer of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works for Midwest Painting and Wall Covering.
Son to James Michael and Kelsie Marie Jansen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:43 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Name, Abel Ray. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Jansen is the former Kelsie Christensen, daughter of Dan and Karen Christensen of Jackson. She works at West Em Medical Spa. Jansen is the son of Ambrose and Mary Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. He works at Pavestone.
Son to Chad Anthony and Makisha Lynn Ritter of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:02 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Name, Jett Anthony. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, first son. Mrs. Ritter is the former Makisha Massa, daughter of Terry and Rhonda Massa of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Ritter is the son of Fred and Deloris Ritter of Advance, Missouri. He is a team leader at Mondi.
