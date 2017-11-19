Births 11/19/17

Son to Richard Wade and Jaime Nicole Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, George Nolan. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the former Jaime Medlin, daughter of Ron and Brenda Medlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sanders is the son of Richard Wade and Laura Sanders of Leopold, Missouri. He is a licensed practical nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.
Son to Jacob Alexander Parrish and Kristen LeeAnn Licare of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Name, Bryson Scott James. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Licare is the daughter of Lisa Licare of Jackson. She is employed by Kidd's. Parrish is the son of Kimberly Daley and Jim Parrish of Palatka, Florida. He is employed by Stevie's Steakburger.
Son to Jackie Lyn and Jennifer Kathleen Garland of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:44 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Name, Gabriel Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Garland is the former Jennifer Keller, daughter of John Keller of Chaffee, Missouri, and John and Jerene Lovell of Leopold, Missouri. She is employed by MBCH Children and Family Ministries. Garland is the son of James and Fay Kirkpatrick of Scopus, Missouri, and the late David Garland. He is employed by Nestle Purina.
Son to Adam Wesley Reed and Kali Marie Stoffregen of Bernie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Tyler Wesley Gene. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Stoffregen is the daughter of Kris Stoffregen and Cheri Stoffregen of Oak Ridge. She is an emergency-medical technician with Medic One Ambulance. Reed is the son of Wesley Reed and Shirline Reed of Malden, Missouri. He is a paramedic with the New Madrid County Ambulance District.