Births 11/19/17

Sanders

Son to Richard Wade and Jaime Nicole Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Name, George Nolan. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sanders is the former Jaime Medlin, daughter of Ron and Brenda Medlin of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Sanders is the son of Richard Wade and Laura Sanders of Leopold, Missouri. He is a licensed practical nurse at SoutheastHEALTH.

Parrish

Son to Jacob Alexander Parrish and Kristen LeeAnn Licare of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:37 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Name, Bryson Scott James. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Licare is the daughter of Lisa Licare of Jackson. She is employed by Kidd's. Parrish is the son of Kimberly Daley and Jim Parrish of Palatka, Florida. He is employed by Stevie's Steakburger.