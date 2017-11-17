Births 11/17/17

Son to Jeffrey Russell Reker and Christin Nicole Garcia of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Kainen Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Garcia is the former Christin Jones, daughter of Robert Jones Jr., and Misty Pettit of Cape Girardeau. She is a food and beverages supervisor at Isle Casino in Cape Girardeau. Reker is the son of Brenda Kneir of Cape Girardeau and David Reker of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He works for Waste Connections.
Son to Dustin and Nicole Hoffman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Jaxon Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Hoffman is the former Nicole Duncan, daughter of Debra McCabe of Bertrand, Missouri, and Michael Duncan of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for AT&T. Hoffman is the son of Cindy and Bob Hoffman of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Daughter to Derek Michael and Kelly Suzannne Felter of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Avery Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Felter is the former Kelly Essner, daughter of Tom and Linda Essner of New Hamburg. She is employed by Montgomery Bank. Felter is the son of Mike and Shari Felter of Benton, Missouri. He works for Peterbilt.
Daughter to William Joseph and Rebbecca Ann Atkinson of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Aubrey Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Atkinson is the former Rebbecca Jansen, daughter of Donna Jones of Jackson and Abbey and Arnold Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. She is a cook at Girardot Center for Youth and Families. Atkinson is the son of Carolyn Enderle and Orville Enderle of Chaffee, and the late Steve Atkinson. He is a youth specialist with the Girardot Center for Youth and Families.
Daughter to Robert Justin and Lacey Nicole Pulley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:51 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Name, Everleigh Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pulley is the former Lacey Stadt, daughter of Darrell and Carla Stadt of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Pulley is the son of Jimmie and Sandra Pulley of Thebes, Illinois. He is a laborer with Bloomfield Road Landscapes.
Daughter to Darrell Ray and Julie Ann Stovall II of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Name, Abigail Faith. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Stovall is the former Julie Griggs, daughter of Mike Griggs of Sikeston, Missouri, and Janine Griffin of Scott City. She is a registered nurse. Stovall is the son of Darrell Ray Stovall and Barbara Stovall of Sikeston. He is a mechanic.
Son to Destinee Inez Primm of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Name, Adarien Gabriel. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Primm is the daughter of Sheila Neighbors of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Jared Louis and Jacquelynne Nicole Schippers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:36 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Name, Gracen Louis. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Schippers is the former Jacquelynne Caldwell, daughter of Conrad Caldwell and Teresa Caldwell of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by Alan Wire. Schippers is the son of Gene Schippers and Ladonna Schippers of Cape Girardeau. He is owner/operator of Schippers Lawn and Tree Service.
